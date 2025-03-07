Schefter reverses course: ‘Not high’ on Darnold returning to Vikings in 2025
- A big change in Adam Schefter's view of the Sam Darnold situation.
- Just 72 hours earlier, Schefter considered a return to the Vikings as the "most sensible" outcome.
How likely is Sam Darnold to be the Minnesota Vikings quarterback in 2025?
Adam Schefter's answer to that question has changed significantly compared to what he said Tuesday. Let's break it down.
Schefter on Tuesday: "We’ll see if a team like the New York Giants makes a compelling enough offer to pry Sam Darnold away. My guess, as we tape this, is no. My guess is the most sensible option is Minnesota."
By Friday, however, his stance changed when asked by KFAN's Paul Allen about the likelihood of Darnold returning to Minnesota.
"Not high," Schefter said. "Again, as we go over all these scenarios, they're all in play. But I think the Vikings is a down-low scenario. I don't view it as a likely scenario right now."
Something clearly changed to get Schefter to change his opinion in the span of three days, and it's an indication that Minnesota may be preparing to lose Darnold in free agency and hand the quarterback keys to 22-year-old J.J. McCarthy.
Free agency begins next Wednesday, though teams can start negotiating with free agents on Monday.