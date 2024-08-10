Should Vikings pursue former Patriots receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster?
Sam Darnold and JuJu Smith-Schuster had a strong connection at Southern California in 2016. Eight years later, it might just make sense for them to join forces again — on the Minnesota Vikings.
The New England Patriots released Smith-Schuster on Friday, making him a free agent and potentially a cheap one with the Patriots on the hook for the offset of what remains on his contract. The Vikings don't have a clear No. 3 wide receiver behind Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison, which could make Smith-Schuster's release an interesting opportunity for Minnesota, if the receiver is interested.
Some signs would indicate he is.
Back in 2020 when Smith-Schuster was playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he said on CBS Sports' "All Things Covered" podcast that he wouldn't mind playing with Darnold again, a comment that drew a lot of attention as the Steelers already had Future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger at the helm.
“Sam Darnold, if we could get him to Pittsburgh, I would, but I love (Roethlisberger) so it is what it is,” Smith-Schuster said on the podcast. “I’m just saying he’s a great kid. I played with him, so he’s one of my boys so I wouldn’t mind playing with (Darnold) again.”
If Smith-Schuster still feels the same way, perhaps there's a golden opportunity for the duo to play together again. They were quite the tag team with the Trojans in 2016. Darnold threw for 3,086 yards, 31 touchdowns and just nine interceptions that season, hitting Smith-Schuster 70 times for 914 yards and 10 touchdowns. USC went 10-3 that season and finished No. 3 in the final AP poll.