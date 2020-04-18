InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

SI Lists Vikings As One of Five Teams With the Most at Stake in the 2020 NFL Draft

Will Ragatz

This feels like a critically important draft for Rick Spielman, Mike Zimmer, and the Vikings. With so many departures in free agency and few additions to replace those players, the Vikings are heading into the 2020 draft with a plethora of roster holes.

They have 12 picks (which is tied for the second-most) and five in the first three rounds to fill those holes. In order to contend in 2020 and keep their window open going forward, the Vikings might need to nail this draft. Spielman and Zimmer are heading into the last years of their contracts. Both are likely to get new deals to stay in Minnesota, but their leash could be short if the Vikings slip into a long rebuild.

On Friday, SI's Conor Orr wrote about the five teams with the most at stake in this year's draft, and the Vikings came in at No. 5. Here's what Orr wrote about the state of the franchise.

By trading Stefon Diggs, the Vikings accumulated a second first-rounder, which is an essential lifeline for a cash-strapped club that has been teetering on the brink of Super Bowl contention for a few years now. Picking at 22 and 25, they have enough equity to move up for a playmaking wide receiver, to stand pat and let the middling portion of the EDGE rush class come to them or possibly catch the tail end of the offensive line run. This feels like the kind of opportunity that could either lift the Vikings above the fray or prevent them from breaking out of their ever-crowded division.

Where they should go/where they will go: It hasn’t always been easy for the Vikings to break in wide receiver talent, but with a quarterback signed long-term and some steadiness on their offensive line, it would make sense to try and find a Day 1 option alongside Adam Thielen. Of course, Mike Zimmer will probably push for edge rushing pieces to bolster his defense.

Check out Orr's entire top five list right here.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Ranking The Vikings' Top Five Day 3 Draft Picks Of the Rick Spielman Era

These are the best players the Vikings have landed in the fourth through seventh round of the NFL draft since 2012.

Will Ragatz

by

Qckappa

Vikings Seven-Round Mock Draft 4.0: Two Trades in the First Round

The Vikings make five total trades in our latest seven-round mock draft, including a move up for Jedrick Wills.

Will Ragatz

by

VikingLove

Highlights From Kirk Cousins' Zoom Press Conference

Kirk Cousins spoke to the media about Stefon Diggs, his contract extension, these uncertain times, and much more.

Will Ragatz

Breaking Down ESPN's Two Hypothetical Draft-Day Trades for the Vikings

Bill Barnwell of ESPN has come up with a trade for every pick in the draft, and his two ideas for the Vikings are interesting.

Will Ragatz

by

mockmaster

What Does the Christian McCaffrey Extension Mean For Dalvin Cook and the Vikings?

The running back market has been reset. What are the implications for Dalvin Cook's extension talks?

Will Ragatz

Danielle Hunter Embracing Leadership Role As He Heads into Year Six

At just 25 years old, the Vikings star defensive end is one of the longest-tenured players on the defense.

Will Ragatz

What to Make of the 'Completely False' Odell Beckham Jr. to Vikings Trade Rumor

Wednesday's big NFL rumor ended up being a whole lot of nothing.

Will Ragatz

Should the Vikings Target Jake Fromm in the Middle Rounds of the Draft?

The Vikings could look to take the intelligent, competitive Georgia quarterback in the middle rounds of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Will Ragatz

by

DirtBagDave

Rumor: Vikings In Discussions to Acquire Odell Beckham Jr. From Browns for 2021 Picks

There may or may not be any legs to this blockbuster rumor, but it's very intriguing.

Will Ragatz

by

VikingLove

Four Realistic "Trade Up" Partners for the Vikings in the First Round of the NFL Draft

The Vikings could look to these four teams if they want to move up in the first round.

Will Ragatz