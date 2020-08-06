InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
News
Game Day

Stefon Diggs Comments on His Departure From Minnesota: "I Was Never Really Vocal"

Will Ragatz

Former Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs recently spoke to the Buffalo media for the first time since being traded to the Bills in March, and he had some interesting things to say about how his departure from Minnesota went down.

When a reporter said that Diggs was vocal about what he didn't like about the Vikings, which led to the trade, the star wideout made sure to correct that wording.

“To answer your first question, I never actually discussed or went over anything as far as my past with Minnesota,” Diggs said. “I never actually said anything. So when you said that, that's why I was a little taken aback. But this new situation, I can say I’m excited. There is no right or wrong or problems to be fixed here or something to be replaced from my old situation. I have a lot of respect for the Minnesota Vikings. At the time the trade happened, you kind of have to look at it for what it is. But I never really was vocal about what I did or didn’t like (in Minnesota)."

It seems like Diggs is focusing on the technicality of the word "vocal." Because while it may be true that he never gave any public complaints or criticisms of his situation with the Vikings, he definitely made it clear that he wanted a fresh start elsewhere. There were the missed practices in October, which resulted in $200,000 worth of fines. There was the bizarre press conference where he said "I can’t sit up here and act like everything is okay because it’s obviously not" and "there's truth to all rumors." There were the endless cryptic tweets, and then the not-so-cryptic ones.

On the day of the trade, Diggs got more direct with his tweets. "It's time for a new beginning" was the one that set things off. He fanned the flames by replying to a fan, saying this time was different than his previous tweets and that "something's going to happen."

Sure enough, those tweets prompted calls from teams around the league, as Albert Breer reported in March. Before the day was over, Diggs had been traded to the Bills.

"I never really was too vocal about it," Diggs said later in his press conference on Wednesday, via ESPN. "'It's time for a new beginning' was enough said. I am super excited for my new situation."

In the end, things worked out about as well as they could've for all sides. Diggs got his fresh start, and the Vikings got a significant return that turned into Justin Jefferson, Kenny Willekes, and several 2021 draft picks.

Also in his press conference, Diggs talked about the "whooping" the Bills gave the Vikings in Week 2 of the 2018 season and spoke fondly about his new quarterback Josh Allen.

It'll be fun to see what Diggs can do with his new team in 2020, and it'll also be fun to watch the new receiver duo in Minnesota.

Check out all of our Vikings 2020 season preview content right here.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Can UDFA Jake Bargas Successfully Move From Tight End To Fullback?

The former North Carolina tight end will try to become the next Khari Blasingame.

Will Ragatz

Brian Cole II: From Last Chance U to Minnesota Vikings Draft Pick

Cole made stops at Michigan, EMCC, and Mississippi State before landing in Minnesota.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Adjusting to COVID-19 Protocols, Preaching Importance of Responsibility

The Vikings know they have to take the coronavirus seriously if the NFL season is going to work.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Working Ezra Cleveland at Guard in Camp, Pat Elflein Remains a Starter For Now

Offensive coordinator Gary Kubiak gave some insight into the Vikings' offensive line picture on Wednesday.

Will Ragatz

Armon Watts Added to Reserve/COVID-19 List, Justin Jefferson and Brian Cole II Activated

Two Minnesota Vikings players come off of the COVID list, but a new one goes on it.

Will Ragatz

P.J. Hall Fails Physical, Nullifying Trade From Raiders to Vikings

The former second-round pick is headed back to Las Vegas, where he will likely be released.

Will Ragatz

Rick Spielman: Vikings "Working Extremely Hard" To Get Deal Done With Dalvin Cook

Spielman wouldn't offer any specific details, but he did say that the Vikings are working closely with Cook's agent.

Will Ragatz

Anthony Barr, Ifeadi Odenigbo Activated From COVID List, Vikings Make Two Cuts

Davion Davis and Kemon Hall have been cut. The Vikings have five players still on the COVID list.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Trade For Raiders Defensive Tackle P.J. Hall

The Vikings gave up a seventh-round conditional pick in 2021 to acquire Hall, a former second-rounder.

Will Ragatz

Four Areas Where the Vikings May Be Primed For Regression in 2020

Kirk Cousins could be primed for regression, and the Vikings may also be less lucky than they were in 2019.

Will Ragatz