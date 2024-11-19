Streaking Vikings move up in power rankings, still trail Packers in some
The Vikings beat the Titans 23-13 to move their win streak to three games and complete the season sweep of the AFC South. Minnesota remains a game back of the Lions, who they square off with in the final week of the season. Now at 8-2, and looking like a near lock to make the playoffs, Kevin O'Connell's side has planted itself as one of the better teams in the league and most, somehow not all, power rankings appear to agree with that sentiment.
Here are a collection of power rankings from across the NFL media landscape...
NFL.com - No. 5 (Last week: No. 6)
Minnesota jumped up one spot to No. 5 in the NFL's power rankings, their highest ranking of the week. The league noted that the "meat" of the Vikings' schedule lies ahead but that "the playoffs are well with in reach."
SI.com - No. 6 (Last week: No. 5)
After securing their third straight win, the Vikings dropped down a spot in SI's power rankings to No. 6 this week. Despite the drop, Minnesota remains ahead of NFC North rivals Green Bay, who are three spots back at No. 9.
CBS Sports - No. 6 (Last week: No. 7)
"Sam Darnold got back on track and played a solid game against the Titans," noted CBS' Pete Prisco, who moved the Vikings up one spot this week.
ESPN - No. 6 (Last week: No. 8)
The Vikings jumped up two spots, their biggest move of the week, in ESPN's weekly rankings with Kevin Seifert noting that Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's free agent class "has been fantastic" this season.
FOX Sports - No. 7 (Last week: No. 8)
The Vikings might have "the quietest three-game win streak" in league history notes FOX, which moved the Vikings up one spot to No. 7 after completing the sweep of AFC South teams.
PFT - No. 7 (Last week: No. 8)
Mike Florio remains largely unimpressed with the Vikings this season, saying, "The Vikings are simply not fun to watch." Despite that, he bumps the Vikings up one spot.
The Athletic - No. 7 (Last week: No. 8)
Minnesota climbed one spot in The Athletic's rankings but somehow are behind Green Bay, who sit at No. 6 this week.
Yahoo! - No. 10 (Last week: No. 11)
Like The Athletic, Yahoo has Minnesota trailing Green Bay in its rankings but by three spots as the Vikings (barely) push back into the top 10.
Division Watch
The Lions destroyed the Jaguars, going over 50 points for the second time this season, as they moved to 9-1. The Packers and Bears squared off at Soldier Field with Green Bay needing a last second field goal block to squeak out the one-point victory over a Chicago side now in the midst of a four-game losing streak.
Below shows where NFC North teams rank in the compilation of power rankings. We've averaged out the rankings into one number for clarity.
Detroit Lions
Average ranking: No. 1 (Last week: No. 1.625)
Highest ranking: Unanimous No. 1
Lowest ranking: See above
Green Bay Packers
Average ranking: No. 7.75 (Last week: No. 8.375)
Highest ranking: The Athletic - No. 6
Lowest ranking: SI - No. 9
Chicago Bears
Average ranking: No. 22.25 (Last week: No. 20.75)
Highest ranking: SI - No. 21
Lowest ranking: ESPN/The Athletic/PFT - No. 23