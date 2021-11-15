Takeaways From Mike Zimmer's Monday Presser, With a Guest Appearance From Deion Sanders

Zimmer gave updates on the Vikings players who are either dealing with injuries or on the COVID list.

Everyone's in a better mood after victories.

Coming off a win for the first time since beating the Panthers nearly a month ago, Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer cracked a few smiles during his Monday press conference as he talked about beating the Chargers and a variety of other topics. He even picked up the phone when he got a call from longtime friend Deion Sanders, putting the Hall of Famer on speakerphone to say a few words to the reporters on the Zoom call.

"That's a big win my man had yesterday," Sanders said. "I picked him, I knew he was gonna be dominant yesterday. You ain't letting no young coach beat you. I know better than that, man."

Zimmer was Sanders' position coach with the Cowboys from 1995 to 1999 and the two have been close ever since. Sanders, who is currently the head coach at Jackson State University, recently got out of the hospital after a lengthy stay following complications from foot surgery. Zimmer said he'd been trying to reach him for a couple weeks. It was the type of fun moment that almost certainly doesn't happen if the Vikings had lost their third game in a row on Sunday.

Now let's get into the actual football takeaways from Zimmer's Monday session with the media.

Injury updates

There wasn't a whole lot in this department. When asked if he thinks the Vikings could get Anthony Barr or Patrick Peterson back this week, all Zimmer would say is he's hopeful. Peterson (hamstring) is eligible to return from injured reserve this week and said "we'll see" in regards to his status for the upcoming game against the Packers. Barr is likely going to be dealing with knee issues for the remainder of the season, but he could return if the Vikings feel like the rest he got this week helped.

Players on COVID list

The Vikings added another player to the COVID list on Monday — practice squad fullback Jake Bargas — bringing their total number to seven. But Dakota Dozier and Garrett Bradbury were back at the team's facility today, Zimmer confirmed, meaning they'll come off the list soon. It's great to hear that Dozier is doing OK after spending nearly all of last week in the hospital.

"We actually anticipate that Harrison Smith will get here Wednesday," Zimmer said. "Gotta think who else, [Kenny] Willekes, he’s got to pass a couple tests. I can’t remember who all else was on there. [Ryan] Connelly will be back Wednesday or Thursday, I think."

It sounds like starters Bradbury and Smith will be available this week after missing the last two games. Smith will obviously step right into his every-down role once he's ready to go, no matter how well Camryn Bynum has played in his absence. It might not be that simple with Bradbury, though.

Could Mason Cole continue to play? "We've had that conversation."

Cole has impressed as Bradbury's replacement over the past two games. He had a stellar PFF grade against the Ravens, allowing just one pressure in that game (admittedly with the benefit of Baltimore nose tackle Brandon Williams being out). Facing Linval Joseph and the Chargers' interior defensive line, Cole's grade was merely average and he was charged with allowing three pressures. Still, he's been more reliable in two games than Bradbury has been for basically his entire 2.5-year career.

Is there a path to Cole remaining in the lineup against the Packers, even with Bradbury back this week?

“We’ve had that conversation," Zimmer said. "We’ll just have to see this week in practice. Bradbury hasn’t been here in two weeks, or I think he’s missed two weeks now. We’re just going to have to sort it out this week. But Mason’s done a really nice job. He’s done a terrific job. We’ll just try to figure this out. It’s better than having no options."

That's an interesting, non-committal answer. I would still assume the Vikings go back to Bradbury — their 2019 first-round pick — eventually, but maybe they'll give Cole another chance this week and ease Bradbury back into action after his time on the COVID list. This is a longshot, but maybe they'd give Cole a shot at right guard considering Oli Udoh has really struggled in pass protection of late and has committed eight penalties over the past four games.

Other quotes

On the team continuing to fight: "I think the biggest thing is character in the locker room. We’ve had a bunch of tough losses but we’ve also had a lot of opportunities to win those games, too. I think it was important that we won yesterday because they keep giving great effort and they keep giving great effort and they haven’t had a lot to show for it. I think that should energize us even a little bit more, but we had a lot of guys go in there and play well. And typically, when you’ve got good character in the locker room, guys continue to fight. But it was important for us to win yesterday."

On whether he's looked at the NFC playoff picture: "Uhh, not really. We’ve been fighting so much and so hard to try to get back to get some wins. I don’t think when you’re 3-5 that you think about those things. We did mention that, you know, there’s been a lot of times we’ve got on a roll and continue to get better and better. We’ve just got to figure out some ways to win games. So hopefully we’ll continue to do that. Hopefully we get some more wins and we can start talking about that a little bit more, I think."



On Kirk Cousins' aggressiveness: “Well I think Kirk, you know, I don’t think he worries about throwing interceptions. I know he doesn’t want to throw them, no quarterback does. But I think early in the game, they were kind of giving us some different looks with the safeties and doing a pretty good job of disguising and he was getting the ball out and getting it to other areas. Whereas later in the ballgame, I think he had a really good feel for it. And there were times we needed to get the ball down the field. JJ made some great catches, Adam made some great catches. That’s kind of how he was earlier in the year, making these guys go get the football and them feeding off their touches."

