TCO Performance Center Closed Until Further Notice Due to Coronavirus Emergency

Will Ragatz

The Vikings announced on Friday that they are closing TCO Performance Center, their all-purpose facility in Eagan, until further notice as a result of the international coronavirus pandemic.

This is the latest measure the team has taken to help prevent the spread of the virus that is sweeping across the globe. On Thursday, the team announced that it had suspended travel for its coaches and scouts and was reviewing restrictions on large public gatherings.

The Vikings released the following statement regarding the closing of their facility:

“As we continue to prioritize the health and safety of our staff and community, the Minnesota Vikings will close Twin Cities Orthopedics Performance Center beginning today, March 13, until further notice. Staff members who can perform their job functions from home have been instructed to do so, and visitors will not be allowed. Additionally, all public and private events that were previously scheduled to take place at TCO Performance Center through the end of April have been canceled or postponed.”

Concerns over this new coronavirus, COVID-19, have resulted in the suspension of sports leagues around the world, including all major in-season professional and collegiate leagues in the United States. While the NFL hasn't come to a halt – free agency will begin next as planned – the virus has resulted in the cancellation of draft prospect visits and many other events, and will continue to affect the offseason going forward.

With the closure of TCO, Vikings players will not be able to use the facility for workouts, and many staff members will move to working remotely until further notice. Key people in the front office and coaching staff will presumably still use the facility carefully; it is a critical time in the offseason with both free agency and the draft rapidly approaching.

Minnesota currently has 14 confirmed cases of the coronavirus. Citizens are being encouraged to practice social distancing and to wash their hands regularly.

