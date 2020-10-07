SI.com
Inside The Vikings
Ten Players Listed on Vikings' Wednesday Injury Report

Will Ragatz

The Vikings have ten players listed on their first injury report ahead of a huge game in Seattle on Sunday night. That's not necessarily a sign for panic, as only two players missed practice and all ten could realistically end up playing this weekend. However, it's also not ideal. Let's quickly run through all ten:

DNPs: Eric Kendricks (foot) and KJ Osborn (hamstring)

This is the first appearance on the injury report all season for Kendricks, who leads the NFL with 45 tackles in four games. He missed Wednesday's practice with a foot injury. It'll be very important to see if he's able to at least return to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity. If Kendricks were to miss the game, the Vikings would be down to Eric Wilson, Todd Davis, Hardy Nickerson Jr., and Ryan Connelly at linebacker.

Osborn was inactive in Week 3 but has been the team's kick returner in the other three games. If he's out, Ameer Abdullah would take over those duties.

Limited participants: Kris Boyd (hamstring), Holton Hill (foot), Adam Thielen (shoulder), Oli Udoh (finger) 

Thielen is obviously the big name here. I wouldn't be too worried about his inclusion on the injury report; until last year when he dealt with a hamstring injury, Thielen had never missed a game. He has played through ailments before. Thielen and Justin Jefferson could be in line for big days against the Seahawks' abysmal pass defense.

Hill had his best game of the season against the Texans. However, he could potentially be the odd man out at cornerback. More on that in a second.

Boyd missed last week's game with the hamstring injury, but it's a good sign that he at least practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday. He's an important special teams player. 

Udoh had an impressive camp but is still just a backup at this point.

Full participants: Garrett Bradbury (knee), Dan Chisena (knee), Mike Hughes (neck), Brian O'Neill (shoulder)

The big news here is that Hughes was a full participant. He's missed two straight games with a neck injury, which has derailed the start of his season. This is a big prove-it year for the 2018 first-round pick, but he needs to get back on the field for that to happen. He's on track to return against Seattle.

If Hughes is back and Hill's foot isn't an issue, the Vikings will have a decision to make at cornerback. Rookies Jeff Gladney and Cameron Dantzler have shown signs of progress and are the future at the position. Hill has three penalties this year and struggled early on, but he had a strong training camp and looked good against the Texans. Hughes also needs to play. It's possible Mike Zimmer could employ a rotation, but I think it's more likely that one of the four ends up being the odd man out. My guess is that it would be Hill.

Nothing to worry about with O'Neill or Bradbury, the team's best young offensive linemen. Same with Chisena, who is fun to watch as a gunner on special teams and got his first career fumble recovery on Sunday.

Jamal Adams out for Seahawks

The big injury news for the Vikings' opponent is that star safety Jamal Adams will miss a second straight game with a groin strain that he suffered in Week 3.

