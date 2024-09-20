Texans' Danielle Hunter treating return to Minnesota 'like any other game'
Danielle Hunter, in his typical stoic fashion, said he's treating this Sunday's trip to Minnesota to play his former team just like any other game.
"I'm looking forward to it," Hunter told Houston reporter Landry Locker. "I'm treating it just like any other game. I'm thankful for the nine years that I had there, they gave me the opportunity to play football."
Hunter, a third-round pick out of LSU back in 2015, developed into a star with the Vikings. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his last four fully-healthy seasons between 2018 and '23, and his 87.5 sacks rank sixth in franchise history. Hunter might wind up in the Vikings' Ring of Honor someday.
For now, he's focused on winning a football game this weekend with his new team, the 2-0 Texans. Hunter is excited to be back at U.S. Bank Stadium, where he'll undoubtedly get a chance to catch up with many former teammates and coaches either before or after the game.
"I've had a lot of memories there, exciting games there," he said. "It's a really loud environment."
Hunter also told Locker that he's never had a Juicy Lucy, which isn't exactly shocking when you look at his physique.
Hunter's return to Minnesota is one of myriad "revenge game" storylines this week (the word revenge being used more facetiously than literally). Stefon Diggs, who will also be back at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time since he left the Vikings in the 2020 offseason, had good things to say about his time in MN. Cam Akers will be the Texans' RB1 against his old team on Sunday. On the Vikings' side, three key defensive players — Jonathan Greenard, Blake Cashman, and Shaq Griffin — were with Houston last season.
Those storylines should add some extra intrigue to a fun matchup between 2-0 teams on Sunday.