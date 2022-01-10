Skip to main content
The Vikings' 2022 Home and Away Opponents Are Official

The Vikings will face the NFC East and AFC East next season, as well as other second-place finishers.

The Vikings' 2022 opponents are now official. We knew they were set to play the NFC East and AFC East as part of the NFL's rotation. Now we know the other second-place finishers that will be on next season's schedule as well.

Home opponents

  • Packers (13-4)
  • Bears (6-11)
  • Lions (3-13-1)
  • Cowboys (12-5) — NFC East
  • Giants (4-13) — NFC East
  • Cardinals (11-6) — NFC West second-place finisher
  • Patriots (10-7) — AFC East
  • Jets (4-13) — AFC East
  • Colts (9-8) — AFC South second-place finisher

Away opponents

  • Packers (13-4)
  • Bears (6-11)
  • Lions (3-13-1)
  • Eagles (9-8) — NFC East
  • Washington (7-10) — NFC East
  • Saints (9-8) — NFC South second-place finisher
  • Bills (11-6) — AFC East
  • Dolphins (9-8) — AFC East

The Vikings get nine home games for the first time after having nine road games in the first year of 17-game schedules.

At first glance, it seems like a reasonable slate. 10 of 17 games will come against teams that had winning records in 2021, but four games are against teams that went 4-13 or worse.

The Vikings will play the Cowboys and Cardinals for a second consecutive season and will be looking to avenge losses to both. Along with the Packers, Patriots, and Colts, those will likely be the toughest home games. New England and the Jets will be playing at U.S. Bank Stadium for the first time.

Two notable road games that stand out are in Buffalo (where Stefon Diggs will face his former team for the first time) and New Orleans (where the Vikings last won a playoff game two years ago). The Vikings haven't been to Buffalo or Miami since 2014.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.

