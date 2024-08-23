These are the 10 most important Minnesota Vikings this season
If you were tasked with ranking the 10 most important players on the Minnesota Vikings roster this season, who would be your No. 1? Sam Darnold? Justin Jefferson? Maybe you're on the Stephon Gilmore bandwagon? The rankings are debatable, but here's a look at how I'm seeing it just over two weeks from the regular-season kickoff.
10. Jordan Addison
Addison could be facing a three-game suspension at some point this season due to his DUI arrest in Los Angeles in July, but one way or another he's going to be on the field and playing a marquee role for the Vikings offense. His success is critical for two obvious reasons: 1) If he's a high-end receiver, it doesn't allow defenses to focus as much on Justin Jefferson, and 2) Because the Vikings need a bonafide No. 2 receiving option until tight end T.J. Hockenson returns from his ACL rehab.
9. Ivan Pace Jr.
The Vikings let Jordan Hicks walk as a free agent largely because they were able to get Blake Cashman in free agency, but also because Pace was an undrafted revelation as a rookie in 2023. There's no reason to doubt Pace in his second pro season, but there is certainly a lot of pressure on the inside linebacker now that he's the unquestioned full-time starter.
8. Brian O'Neill
Fans should expect a big season from O'Neill. In 2023, he was coming off an Achilles tear that ended his 2022 season prematurely. He's well removed from that significant comeback and with full health comes big expectations. If healthy, O'Neill is an elite right tackle. That's why he's so important. If he gets injured, the baton is passed to David Quessenberry, who isn't at O'Neill's level.
7. Josh Metellus
He's a team leader who plays all over the field in Brian Flores' defense. You could argue that safeties on the team aren't the most important because Minnesota has so much depth, but Metellus makes the list because Flores uses him at safety, linebacker and nickel corner. He's arguably the most valuable defensive player on the team.
6. Stephon Gilmore
The five-time Pro Bowl cornerback signing with Minnesota last week should be seen as a show of strength from the Vikings. They clearly believe they can compete this season, and Gilmore locking down the best receivers on a weekly basis will prove to be a critical element from the jump when he's tasked with slowing down rookie phenom Malik Nabers in Week 1.
5. Jonathan Greenard
Rookie edge rusher Dallas Turner will draw the cameras, but Greenard's presence rushing from the edge is critical because he's replacing Danielle Hunter, who had 16.5 sacks and led the NFL in tackles for loss in 2023.
4. Garrett Bradbury
No one on the offense line has been more intensely criticized than Bradbury over the past few seasons, and the starting center's job is even more important this season because he's anchoring the middle of a line that is tasked with protecing Sam Darnold. If Bradbury and the interior can help keep Darnold in a pocket (because we know the tackles are up to the task), Darnold has the ability to shred defenses with ample time to throw. Without time to throw, Darnold has been a disaster in his six years in the league.
3. Christian Darrisaw
Darrisaw will be asked to block monsters on a weekly basis this season, including New York's Brian Burns, San Francisco's Nick Bosa, Houston's Will Anderson, Green Bay's Rashan Gary and Chicago's Montez Sweat. If Darnold is going to succeed, Darrisaw will be keeping his blindsight protected.
2. Sam Darnold
How is Darnold not No. 1 on the list? We'll get to that in a moment, but no one will blame you if you think the Vikings can only go as far as Darnold can take them. If Darnold flops, the Vikings will move on to J.J. McCarthy in 2025 and nobody will be surprised. But Darnold has the opportunity to revive his career and earn a big payday elsewhere. And if the Vikings are going to win this season, he'll need to be at his best to give them a legitimate shot at contending in the NFC.
1. Justin Jefferson
Remember this guy? He had 25 receptions of 20+ yards despite playing in only 10 games last season. That's just three fewer than he had in his Offensive Player of the Year season in 2022. Jefferson was an MVP finalist in 2022, not quarterback Kirk Cousins, because Jefferson is the rare receiver who makes quarterbacks look better when it's usually the other way around. As important as Bradbury, O'Neill and Darrisaw are to keeping Darnold upright, Jefferson is the best security blanket a quarterback could ask for and he is the No. 1 reason the Vikings have a chance to maintain an explosive edge. Jefferson's value skyrockets even more when factoring in Hockenson missing games due to ACL rehab and Addison dealing with a sprained ankle and a possible suspension.