'They're killing me': 105-year-old Vikings fans says 'they do it to us all the time'
The Minnesota Vikings are killing 105-year-old Minnesotan Isabelle Montgomery.
"They're killing me," Montgomery told WCCO-TV's Mike Max, who arrived at her birthday party Wednesday for a special segment that closed the CBS affiliate's 10 p.m. newscast.
While she was happy that family and friends made it to her 105th birthday celebration, she quipped with Max that because of the Vikings she "wanted them to come here for my funeral instead."
It ain't easy being a Vikings fan. "They do it to us all the time," Montgomery said.
It's especially rough being having a January birthday. The same day Montgomery turned 103, the Vikings were upset by the New York Giants in the first round of the playoffs. Brutal.
"I wanted a Super Bowl under my belt when I go up there, or down there," she told WCCO-TV then.
It's unclear what exactly the Bible says, but Montgomery has suffered long enough as a Vikings fan so she's certainly going "up there" when her beautiful soul leaves the physical world.