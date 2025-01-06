Third-largest SNF audience ever tuned into blowout Vikings loss to Lions
As if Sunday's demolition at the hands of the Detroit Lions wasn't bad enough, NBC announced the audience that tuned in for the Week 18 clash between the Vikings and Lions was the third largest to ever tune into Sunday Night Football.
On average, 28.5 million viewers watched NBC and Peacock to see the Lions beat the Vikings 31-9 and claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Only the 2012 regular-season finale between Washington and Dallas (30.5 million) and the 2024 season opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs (29.2 million) drew bigger SNF audiences.
It's an unsurprising number considering the stakes at play going into the game. Both Minnesota and Detroit entered the game with 14-2 records. The winner would go on to claim the No. 1 seed in the NFC, earning a bye to the divisional round of the playoffs. The loser would get the No. 5 seed and have to travel for the wild-card round next weekend.
NBC announced the audience peaked at "approximately 31 million viewers" during the second quarter of the game. Minnesota kicked a pair of field goals in the second quarter to draw within one. A poor kickoff by Will Reichard allowed the Lions to drive and kick a field goal of their own as time expired in the first half, giving Detroit a 10-6 lead at the break.
With the loss, the Vikings ended the season with the No. 5 seed in the NFC. They will now travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams on Jan. 13 in the wild-card round of the playoffs. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.