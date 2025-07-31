Three Vikings earn top-10 ratings at their positions in Madden NFL 26
The Vikings have just three top-10 players at their position, according to the ratings in EA's new Madden NFL 26 video game.
As revealed on the video games' Twitter account, safety Harrison Smith and tight end T.J. Hockenson join wide receiver Justin Jefferson as top-10 guys in their position group for the initial release of this year's Madden. Earlier this week, Justin Jefferson was honored with his third-career 99 rating, the highest rating a player can earn in the game. Jefferson is tied with Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase as the top receiver in the game.
Smith, entering his 14th NFL season, earned an 88 rating this year, which ranks him as the No. 10 safety in the NFL. Hockenson also earned an 88 rating, good enough for the No. 7 tight end rating.
It's only a video game, so putting too much stock into players' ratings is a foolish task. However, it is interesting that pass rusher Jonathan Greenard, who finished the 2024 season tied for the fifth-most sacks in the league, didn't earn a top-10 grade among pass rushers. Also, left tackle Christian Darrisaw was 'snubbed' with a top-10 tackle rating, despite widely being considered among one of the best young tackles in the game.
Madden returns to store shelves and digital marketplaces on August 14.