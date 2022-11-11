Thursday Injury Report: Garrett Bradbury Returns to Practice, Josh Allen Remains Out

Vikings center Garrett Bradbury (ankle) returned to practice on Thursday in a limited capacity after missing the first session of the week. Barring a setback, he should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Bills.

However, the Vikings will likely be without cornerback Cam Dantzler (ankle) and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (calf). Both guys are week-to-week more than day-to-day. Rookie corner Akayleb Evans is set to make his first career start, though fellow rookie Andrew Booth Jr. could theoretically factor into the mix as well. At defensive tackle, it'll be a rotation of players alongside Harrison Phillips, who will face his former team for the first time.

The big news is that Bills quarterback Josh Allen missed his second consecutive practice with an elbow injury. There's still a chance Allen plays, but it's looking more likely that it'll be backup Case Keenum going against his old team.

The Bills were also without four defensive starters on Thursday: DE Greg Rousseau, S Jordan Poyer, LB Tremaine Edmunds, and CB Kaiir Elam. The status of CB Tre'Davious White is also unknown. He's close to making his season debut after recovering from an ACL injury, but that may or may not happen this week.

Those would be big losses, particularly Poyer and Edmunds.

Check back in on Friday for the final injury report of the week.

