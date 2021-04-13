NewsGame DaySkol Section+Si.com
Tracking All of the Vikings' Virtual Meetings With 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

The Vikings have been busy meeting with prospects via Zoom over the past few months.
Like every other team in the NFL, the Vikings have been busy conducting dozens and dozens of virtual meetings with draft prospects over the past few months. They had the opportunity to meet with players in person at the Senior Bowl and pro days, but now it's all over Zoom.

Based on Twitter reports and other sources, we can piece together a list of the prospects that the Vikings have met with. This might be more useful information than you think. Last year when I did this, some of the big names were Jeff Gladney, Cameron Dantzler, Ezra Cleveland, and James Lynch. Those players made up four of their first selections in the 2020 draft.

Without further ado, here's what I've been able to find. Much of the credit for this list goes to Walter Football, which has a list of virtual meetings by team that I've taken and added names to. That's the source for each player unless otherwise listed. KSTP's Darren Wolfson is another helpful source.

  • Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue
  • K.J. Britt, LB, Auburn
  • Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College (source)
  • Chris Evans, RB, Michigan
  • Chauncey Golston, EDGE, Iowa
  • Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State
  • Wyatt Hubert, EDGE, Kansas State
  • Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest (source)
  • Notre Dame, EDGE, Daelin Hayes (source)
  • Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State
  • Brady Christensen, OT, BYU (source)
  • Peyton Ramsey, QB, Northwestern
  • Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn
  • JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU
  • Caden Sterns, S, Texas (source)
  • Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia
  • Kyle Trask, QB, Florida
  • Feleipe Franks, QB, Arkansas (source)
  • Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC
  • Kenny Yeboah, TE, Ole Miss
  • Lawrence White IV, S, Iowa State (source)

This is, it should be noted, a very incomplete list. This is only a small fraction of the players the Vikings have connected with over Zoom. But it still gives us an idea of some names to keep an eye on during the second and third days of the draft. The wide variety of positions represented in this group shouldn't come as a surprise, considering the Vikings could benefit from added depth at just about every spot on their roster.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there. 

News

