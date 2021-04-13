Tracking All of the Vikings' Virtual Meetings With 2021 NFL Draft Prospects

Like every other team in the NFL, the Vikings have been busy conducting dozens and dozens of virtual meetings with draft prospects over the past few months. They had the opportunity to meet with players in person at the Senior Bowl and pro days, but now it's all over Zoom.

Based on Twitter reports and other sources, we can piece together a list of the prospects that the Vikings have met with. This might be more useful information than you think. Last year when I did this, some of the big names were Jeff Gladney, Cameron Dantzler, Ezra Cleveland, and James Lynch. Those players made up four of their first selections in the 2020 draft.

Without further ado, here's what I've been able to find. Much of the credit for this list goes to Walter Football, which has a list of virtual meetings by team that I've taken and added names to. That's the source for each player unless otherwise listed. KSTP's Darren Wolfson is another helpful source.

Derrick Barnes, LB, Purdue

K.J. Britt, LB, Auburn

Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College (source)

Chris Evans, RB, Michigan

Chauncey Golston, EDGE, Iowa

Kylin Hill, RB, Mississippi State

Wyatt Hubert, EDGE, Kansas State

Carlos Basham Jr., EDGE, Wake Forest (source)

Notre Dame, EDGE, Daelin Hayes (source)

Dillon Radunz, OT, North Dakota State

Brady Christensen, OT, BYU (source)

Peyton Ramsey, QB, Northwestern

Anthony Schwartz, WR, Auburn

JaCoby Stevens, S, LSU

Caden Sterns, S, Texas (source)

Darius Stills, DT, West Virginia

Kyle Trask, QB, Florida

Feleipe Franks, QB, Arkansas (source)

Marlon Tuipulotu, DT, USC

Kenny Yeboah, TE, Ole Miss

Lawrence White IV, S, Iowa State (source)

This is, it should be noted, a very incomplete list. This is only a small fraction of the players the Vikings have connected with over Zoom. But it still gives us an idea of some names to keep an eye on during the second and third days of the draft. The wide variety of positions represented in this group shouldn't come as a surprise, considering the Vikings could benefit from added depth at just about every spot on their roster.

