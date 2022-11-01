Trade Grades Roundup: Vikings Acquire T.J. Hockenson From Lions

The 6-1 Minnesota Vikings made one of the bigger moves of the 2022 NFL trade deadline, sending a 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third to the Lions for tight end T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth, and a conditional 2024 fourth. Hockenson, one of the most athletic weapons in the league at his position, will step in for the injured Irv Smith Jr. as the Vikings' No. 1 tight end for at least this year and next.

What the T.J. Hockenson Trade Means For the Vikings This Year and Beyond

Let's see what grade various national analysts gave GM Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and the Vikings for this aggressive trade to bolster their offense.

Conor Orr, Sports Illustrated — Vikings Grade: B

Jeff Howe, The Athletic — Vikings Grade: A

The locker room has already bought all the way in to O’Connell, and this will further strengthen the message from the top of the organization. They’re going for it, and that’ll give the team an added boost. Quarterback Kirk Cousins has targeted tight ends on just 18.9 percent of his passes this season, which ranks 20th in the league. Smith, who has only played 52.9 percent of the snaps, ranks 27th among tight ends with 168 receiving yards. So there was a void in the offense. O’Connell should do a solid job of putting it all together.

Cody Benjamin, CBS Sports — Vikings Grade: A

Even if Smith Jr. were healthy, they could've used help at tight end. Hockenson, meanwhile, is better than most at his position when healthy. And all the Vikings gave up to get him — not only for 2022, but through at least 2023 on a reasonable deal — was the equivalent of a second-rounder. That, friends, is proof that Adofo-Mensah knows how to make a trade. Hockenson should be an instant safety valve for Kirk Cousins, helping Minnesota further its run in the NFC.

SB Nation Staff — Vikings Grade: A-

The Vikings are one of the surprise teams this season, sitting at 6-1 and holding the second-best record in the NFC, behind only the Eagles, who the Vikings lost to earlier in this season. One of the weaknesses in Minnesota right now, however, is the tight end position. Quarterback Kirk Cousins is currently 30th in QBR when targeting tight ends this season, out of 33 qualified passers. With tight end Irv Smith Jr. also expected to be sidelined for eight-to-ten weeks with a high ankle sprain, this is a perfect move for the Vikings, who did not give up much to acquire Hockenson from a division rival.

Maurice Moton, Bleacher Report — Vikings Grade: A

Hockenson is an upgrade over Smith. The 2020 Pro Bowler has caught 186 passes for 2,068 yards and 15 touchdowns across his four-year career, while Smith doesn’t have more than 36 receptions or 365 receiving yards in any of his four campaigns. (He missed the entire 2021 season after undergoing meniscus surgery.) As wideout Adam Thielen’s production continues to decline in his age-32 season, Hockenson could become the Vikings' No. 2 pass-catcher as a complement to wide receiver Justin Jefferson. Minnesota will have him under contract through the 2023 campaign because the Lions exercised his fifth-year option back in April.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News — Vikings Grade: A

The Vikings have transitioned to an 11-personnel passing offense (three wide receivers) with Kirk Cousins under rookie coach Kevin O'Connell. Their running game has gone from zone to power. That means they are less reliant on using two tight ends and needed a healthy, versatile one equally adept at receiving and blocking. Hockenson gives them much more pop at tight end than the occasional red zone usage of the next man up after Smith, Johnny Mundt. Hockenson can be a dangerous intermediate target playing off Jefferson as well as getting down and dirty to pave the way for Cook. Given O'Connell's Rams background and his new tight end's alma mater, Hockenson will serve as part Tyler Higbee, part George Kittle. Minnesota is 6-1 and wanted to make a move to boost its chances to go deep in the NFC playoffs. Hockenson is a sneaky smart one within the division, especially with the Packers reportedly wanting tight end help, too.

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network — Vikings Grade: A

Minnesota is now 6-1 and holds the second seed in the NFC, with little resistance being shown in their own division. They have a middling future schedule, according to Football Outsiders. The Vikings haven’t had a TE with over 600 receiving yards in a season since Kyle Rudolph in 2018. Additionally, the team has lacked a true No. 3 target behind Justin Jefferson and an admittedly-aging Adam Thielen. But Hockenson doesn’t simply help as a weapon in the passing game for Kevin O’Connell. Part of Hockenson’s massive appeal coming out of Iowa was his outrageous blocking ability. While that hasn’t always been the case at the NFL level, the physical ability to be a dominant run blocker at the position remains. In a league where it’s tough finding tight ends that can do both, the Vikings have. Minnesota currently ranks 18th in team DVOA and 11th in offensive DVOA. They’re coming up with ways to win one-score games at the moment. Adding another option in the passing game and what should be an upgrade in the run game is a step forward for a team that will need to lean on their offense as the season progresses. And to give up what is ultimately just a 2023 third-round pick for a year and a half of control on a player of Hockenson’s caliber is a huge get.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.