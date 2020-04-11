Veteran Pass Rushers the Vikings Could Still Target in Free Agency

The first wave of free agency has come and gone, and we're probably past the second wave as well. But as we head into mid-April, there are still plenty of capable veterans on the market that could help a team win games in 2020.

When it comes to the Vikings and their myriad roster holes, it may be smart to target a couple free agents instead of relying entirely on the draft to replace the large crop of talent that departed this offseason. The Vikings have roughly $8 million to spend when you exclude the money needed for their incoming rookie class, and more could be cleared depending on what happens with Anthony Harris, Riley Reiff, and a few other players.

With that in mind, we're going through the Vikings' positions of need to see who's still out there. We started with wide receivers back in late March, and the Vikings ended up signing one in Tajae Sharpe. Then we looked at veteran cornerbacks. Most recently, it was offensive tackles. The Vikings have already re-signed Brett Jones and Dakota Dozier for interior o-line depth, so they probably won't target a guard like Mike Person, Mike Iupati, or Ron Leary.

What that means is we're heading to the defensive line, where the Vikings have multiple needs. They could use edge rusher depth after losing Stephen Weatherly and Everson Griffen this offseason (though despite saying goodbye last month, Griffen said "never say never" about the possibility of returning to Minnesota). They also need to upgrade from Shamar Stephen at three-technique defensive tackle. Both of those positions can be addressed in the draft, but free agency could be a way to find immediate impact contributors for 2020.

Jadeveon Clowney, DE

Clowney is not only the best defensive lineman on the market, he's the top unsigned free agent regardless of position. Even though the 2014 No. 1 overall pick has never quite lived up to the hype and has yet to record a season with double-digit sacks, he's a great run defender who can consistently get after the quarterback.

Clowney went into free agency hoping for more than $20 million per year, but his market has been hurt by the coronavirus situation. Clowney is now reportedly willing to take a short-term deal; the question is how much he'll end up getting paid. The chances of a return to the Seahawks are reportedly "slim to none." I'd also be very surprised if the Vikings got involved, given the hefty price tag. The Titans, Eagles, and Browns are rumored to have interest. The Clowney domino likely needs to fall before Griffen will find his next home.

Mike Daniels, DT

Daniels signed a one-year, $9 million deal with the Lions last offseason, but dealt with several injuries and played less than 20 percent of the team's defensive snaps. Still, he's not long removed from being one of the most disruptive interior presences in the league during his time with the Packers. He won't break the bank given his lack of production over the past couple years and the fact that he turns 31 in May, and Daniels could be a force at three-tech if healthy. Would the Vikings be interested in a short-term deal worth up to $5 or 6 million per year?

Ezekiel Ansah, DE

Ansah is in an extremely similar position as Daniels. He also turns 31 in May and struggled with health and production after signing a one-year, $9 million deal with a new team last year. But prior to his down year in Seattle, Ansah was one of the NFL's better pass-rushers when he was with the Lions, posting 14.5 sacks in 2015 and 12 more in 2017. Like Daniels, he could be a fairly low-risk, high-upside target.

Vinny Curry, DE

Curry had a strong season last year in his return to the Eagles after one season in Tampa Bay. He posted an excellent pressure rate and PFF grade, and his five sacks were his most since he recorded nine in 2014. Curry has consistently been a solid pass-rusher and would upgrade the Vikings' depth right away. He'll be 32 next season and is likely looking for $4 or 5 million per season.

Michael Bennett, DE/DT

The former Seahawks star still has gas left in the tank and apparently wants to keep playing. Bennett bounced between the Eagles, Cowboys, and Patriots over the past two seasons, but still put up 15.5 sacks and created reliable pressure during that time. Would the Vikings be interested in adding him as a rotational pass-rusher who can play on the edge and on the inside?

Cameron Wake, DE

Wake is 38 years old, but one of the best pass-rushers of the 2010s can still get it done. The longtime Dolphin joined the Titans last season and recorded 2.5 sacks in the season opener to put him over 100 for his career. However, those would be his final sacks of the season, as he missed some time with injuries. Even at his age, Wake is a capable pass-rusher who could be effective in a rotational role.

Jabaal Sheard, DE

Sheard is another player who could be a quality depth signing for not much of a cost. He has had at least 4.5 sacks in eight of his nine NFL seasons with the Patriots, Browns, and Colts. Sheard turns 31 in May, so he's younger than guys like Wake and Bennett, but he's trending down a bit after he posted the worst PFF grade of his career in 2019.

