Vikings 2021 Roster Cuts Tracker: Live Updates as Minnesota Gets Down to 53 Players

The cuts have begun. Here's who the Vikings are letting go as they set their initial roster.

It's time: the Vikings have begun making cuts as they whittle their way down to setting an initial 53-man roster by this afternoon's deadline.

Here, you'll find all of the latest reports on who has been released. This story will be updated throughout the afternoon.

As a reminder, there are tons of moving pieces during this process, so nothing should be considered final. Players who are cut could be brought back to the 16-man practice squad. Players who make the team could be placed on injured reserve or waived to make room for someone cut by any of the 31 other teams.

Here are the players who the Vikings have let go, thus far, with the most recent reports going at the top.

S Luther Kirk (injured)

Kirk made some plays throughout training camp but was unable to climb the depth chart and then got injured.

WR Myron Mitchell

Mitchell being cut means the Vikings have just six receivers still on their roster: the clear top five (Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and Dede Westbrook) and Dan Chisena. We'll see if Chisena makes it.

TE Shane Zylstra

Zylstra is a former star wide receiver at Minnesota State Mankato who the Vikings converted to TE.

WR Whop Philyor

Another of the Vikings' UDFAs this year, Philyor profiled similarly to LB Tuf Borland, who was also cut. Both were productive in the Big Ten but seem to lack NFL-caliber athleticism.

OT Zack Bailey

Bailey got some reps as the Vikings' backup right tackle, but mostly played with the third team offensive line.

FB Jake Bargas

The Vikings' backup fullback will likely stick around on the practice squad due to the importance of the position in their offense. C.J. Ham has been durable, but you need a backup.

QB Jake Browning

Another big one. Browning was the clear favorite for the Vikings' backup QB job early in training camp, but he had an awful three games during the preseason. If he makes it to the practice squad, he'll be able to be elevated twice unless he is brought back to the active roster. Rookie Kellen Mond is the team's backup QB, for now.

G Dakota Dozier

This is a big one. Dozier started all 16 games for the Vikings at left guard in 2020 despite grading as one of the worst offensive linemen in the NFL. He lost a camp battle to Oli Udoh for the right guard job this year, and now has been cut in favor of rookie Wyatt Davis as the backup at that spot.

G Dru Samia (injured)

Samia apparently has a significant hamstring injury. He could wind up back on the Vikings' IR.

TE Zach Davidson

This is a surprising one. Davidson was a fifth-round pick by the Vikings this year. The big, athletic tight end prospect needs a lot of development, which was made clear during training camp and the preseason. It wouldn't be shocking if another team made a claim.

LB Tuf Borland

Borland was one of the Vikings' UDFA signings this year. He had a storied career at Ohio State, but doesn't seem to have the athleticism to last in the NFL.

G Kyle Hinton

A seventh-round pick in 2019, Hinton has a lot of athleticism but hasn't quite translated that to impressive play on the field. He could be a practice squad guy.

DE Hercules Mata'afa

This is a slightly surprising move, given Mata'afa's strong play in the preseason. Unfortunately for him, the Vikings are very deep on the defensive line. We'll see if Kenny Willekes or James Lynch make it as a 10th DL instead. Mata'afa is an obvious practice squad candidate if he goes unclaimed.

CB Tye Smith

The Vikings are cutting Smith, a veteran they signed in June. He made six starts for the Titans over the past two seasons. Smith had a rough training camp and was towards the bottom of the team's depth chart at corner. He graded well in the preseason against third-stringers, but it wasn't enough.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.