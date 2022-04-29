Vikings 2022 NFL Draft First Round Live Blog: Updates, Analysis, Pick Tracker

Follow along as the first round of the NFL draft gets underway from Las Vegas.

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft is officially underway from Las Vegas, with the Jaguars on the clock at No. 1 overall for the second straight year.

Stay tuned right here for updates throughout the evening. The Vikings are scheduled to pick at No. 12 overall in Kwesi Adofo-Mensah's first draft.

Live updates

8:23 p.m. — The Vikings trade back with the Lions. They won't pick until 32 tonight. They got picks 32, 34, and 66 for 12 and 46.

8:16 p.m. — A trade! The Saints have moved up to 11, trading for the Commanders' pick. New Orleans had 16 and 19.

8:14 p.m. — The Jets take Ohio State WR Garrett Wilson. Just one more pick until the Vikings are on the clock.

8:08 p.m. — The Seahawks take the final of the big three offensive tackles, Mississippi State's Charles Cross. The Vikings' pick is rapidly approaching, with Kyle Hamilton, Jermaine Johnson, Jameson Williams, Trent McDuffie, and Garrett Wilson all on the board still. Two more picks to go.

8:00 p.m. — The first wide receiver comes off the board at 8, with USC's Drake London going to the Falcons.

7:54 p.m. — The Giants' second selection is Alabama tackle Evan Neal. Thibodeaux and Neal is a pretty impressive first-round haul.

7:47 p.m. — The Panthers finally take the first offensive player of the draft, but it's not a quarterback, it's NC State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu. What's Carolina's plan at QB?

7:39 p.m. — The Giants are taking Oregon EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux. That's five straight defensive players to open the draft, which is incredibly rare. Expect a run on offensive players to start with the Panthers at 6.

7:32 p.m. — The Jets take Sauce Gardner, meaning both of the top cornerbacks are gone within the top four picks. That wasn't expected, but isn't entirely surprising given what we've heard lately. The Vikings had to know they probably weren't going to have a shot at either.

7:25 p.m. — The Texans are taking LSU CB Derek Stingley Jr. at 3. That's not great news for the Vikings, who were hoping Stingley would be available at 12. He would've been a perfect fit in Minnesota. Will Sauce Gardner or Kayvon Thibodeaux fall at all?

7:20 p.m. — The Lions get the hometown kid in Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson. That's a great outcome for Detroit.

7:15 p.m. — Georgia EDGE Travon Walker goes No. 1 overall to the Jaguars, which had become the expectation recently. His physical tools were too hard to pass up.

7:00 p.m. — Check out these last-minute Vikings rumors.

Vikings draft selections

First round, No. 12

Second round, No. 46

Third round, No. 77

Fifth round, No. 156 (from Ravens, Yannick Ngakoue trade)

Sixth round, No. 184

Sixth round, No. 191 (from Chiefs, Mike Hughes trade)

Sixth round, No. 192 (from Jets, Chris Herndon trade)

Seventh round, No. 250 (from Broncos, Stephen Weatherly trade)

