Vikings add former NDSU All-American linebacker Jabril Cox
Jabril Cox, the former North Dakota State University All-American linebacker who later starred at LSU, has signed with the Minnesota Vikings.
Cox played in a limited capacity with the Dallas Cowboys in 2021 and 2022 and spent the 2023 season with the Washington Commanders.
As a graduate transfer at LSU in 2020, Cox racked up 58 tackles including 6.5 tackles for loss. He added a sack and three interceptions. At NDSU, he was a two-time FCS All-American and totaled 258 tackles, 14 sacks, six interceptions and two touchdowns. The Bison won three national championships with Cox leading the defense.
Minnesota announced the signing of Cox and cornerback Jacobi Francis, who you can read more about right here. Francis takes the roster spot of Mehki Blackmon, who suffered a season-ending torn ACL in practice on Wednesday.
Cox takes the roster spot of linebacker K.J. Cloyd, who was waived by the Vikings in a corresponding roster move.