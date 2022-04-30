Vikings Add Illinois OT Vederian Lowe, Michigan State WR Jalen Nailor in Sixth Round

It's been a Big Ten kind of day for the Vikings. After taking Minnesota defensive lineman Esezi Otomewo in the fifth round, they selected Illinois left tackle Vederian Lowe (No. 184 overall) and Michigan State wide receiver Jalen Nailor (191) in the sixth.

Lowe brings some versatility and a ton of experience to the table. He started a whopping 52 games for Illinois over the past five years (most in school history), with 49 of those starts coming at left tackle and three on the right side. The Vikings believe he has the ability to potentially kick inside and play guard if needed, as well.

Lowe has long arms, decent footwork, and packs a strong punch with his hands. He got progressively better during his Illini career. He's durable and has strong off-the-field character as someone who does a lot of philanthropic work and is married with kids at 23 years old.

Athletically, Lowe is fairly average, and his technique and awareness are lacking in various areas. He's basically your typical solid, experienced sixth-round offensive lineman who could compete with former sixth-round picks Oli Udoh and Blake Brandel to be the Vikings' swing tackle in 2022.

From The Athletic's Dane Brugler:

Lowe is a mature, developed player with the footwork to adjust to targets in space and allow his long arms to work for him. His pad level can get away from him and he needs to be a more consistent leverage blocker. Overall, Lowe is an average athlete and tends to be over-reliant on his upper half, but he stays under control to square up defenders as a pass blocker or drive them in the run game. He is prepared to compete for an NFL backup job as a rookie.

Nailor is a more exciting pick by virtue of the position he plays. The MSU product is a big-play threat with the ball in his hands who brings quickness and acceleration to Minnesota. He's a bit undersized and has had some injuries in the past, but Nailor has a chance to become a solid NFL receiver with some refinement of his route-running technique. He's the next project for Vikings WRs coach Keenan McCardell.

A former track star in high school, Nailor is a good athlete who doesn't have elite breakaway speed but possesses a strong combination of balance, elusiveness, and burst. He's able to track the ball well and adjust to make catches without breaking stride. Nailor is also an engaged blocker and has experience returning punts, which is important because the Vikings were lacking in that area after not re-signing Dede Westbrook.

Nailor only finished with an 86/1454/12 line across his entire college career, but a lot of that was due to missing time with injuries.

From Brugler:

Injuries robbed him of consistent playing time in college, but he was a big-play threat when healthy (three receptions of 60-plus yards in the first half vs. Rutgers in 2021). As an athlete, Nailor is explosive with the natural balance and acceleration to create after the catch or make an impact as a returner. However, he lacks tempo and instincts as a route runner, and NFL quarterbacks will quickly lose trust in him unless he becomes more dependable. Overall, Nailor has the fluid athleticism that creates conflict for defenses, but he is more gadget weapon than polished receiver right now, and you have to be creative in the ways you get him touches. His lack of durability complicates his draft projection.

In Minnesota, Nailor joins a WR room that features Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, Bisi Johnson, Ihmir Smith-Marsette, and several former UDFAs. He'll compete to make the roster and have an impact on special teams as a rookie.

First round, No. 32 (from Lions): Lewis Cine, S, Georgia

Second round, No. 42 (from Colts): Andrew Booth Jr., CB, Clemson

Second round, No. 59 (from Packers): Ed Ingram, G, LSU

Third round, No. 66 (from Lions): Brian Asamoah II, Oklahoma

Fourth round, No. 118 (from Browns): Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri

Fifth round, No. 165 (from Raiders): Esezi Otomewo, DL, Minnesota

Fifth round, No. 169 (from Raiders): Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina

Sixth round, No. 184: Zederian Lowe, OT, Illinois

Sixth round, No. 191: Jalen Nailor, WR, Michigan State

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all offseason long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.