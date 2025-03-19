Vikings agree to terms with free agent wide receiver Rondale Moore
The Minnesota Vikings agreed to terms with free agent wide receiver Rondale Moore on Wednesday.
Contract terms were not immediately clear.
Moore, 24, spent his first three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals but missed all of last year after being traded to the Atlanta Falcons due to a knee injury suffered in an August practice. Moore was a second-round draft pick in 2021 and played in 39 games over his three seasons with Arizona, recording 135 catches for 1,201 yards and three touchdowns.
The New Albany, Ind., native built a reputation as a speedster during his college career at Purdue, and has been utilized in the run game during his NFL career, too. Moore will likely have the chance to compete alongside Jalen Nailor as the third receiver for the Vikings. He could also potentially be used in the return game, where he was a standout when at Purdue.
Moore was the Big Ten Receiver and Big Ten Freshman of the Year during his freshman season at Purdue. The Vikings likely see the former second-round pick as a player who still has plenty of upside and could break out in Minnesota.