Vikings' Andrew Van Ginkel named NFC Defensive Player of the Week
Vikings outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel was named NFC Defensive Player of the Week on Tuesday, for his impressive performance against the Seahawks in Week 16.
Van Ginkel had five tackles, 2.0 sacks, three QB hits and two tackles for loss on the road in Seattle, leading Minnesota to a 27-24 win. Pro Football Focus (PFF) gave him a 74.0 overall grade for his performance.
This season is Van Ginkel's first with the Vikings and his sixth in the NFL, but this is his first time taking home Defensive Player of the Week honors. Sam Darnold and Jonathan Greenard are the only other two players on the roster that have won Player of the Week honors this season.
Through 15 games this season, Van Ginkel has compiled 69 total tackles and 11 sacks amid a breakout season. After signing a two-year, $20 million free agent contract this offseason, this award is just more evidence of his being on one of the most team-friendly deals in the NFL.
