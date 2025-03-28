Vikings announce additions to player health and performance staff
The Minnesota Vikings made additions to their player health and performance staff on Friday, bringing in Joe Distor Jr. as the head strength coach, Ben Hawkins as head performance dietician and Chad Bari as an assistant performance coach.
Distor spent last season as a strength and conditioning associate coach with the Los Angeles Rams and got his start in the NFL in 2016. He has an undergraduate degree in kinesiology from Arizona State, a master's degree in exercise science from PennWest California and a graduate certificate in exercise rehabilitation from Australian Catholic University.
Hawkins previously served as an assistant team dietician for the Los Angeles Chargers from 2023-24 and will oversee nutrition services for the Vikings, including player-specific nutrition and performance plans. He has a bachelor's degrees in nutrition and dietetics and nutrition from Purdue and worked with Purdue athletics and Duke athletics before the NFL.
Bari spent over the last decade at Wake Forest, where he most recently served as the director of the football program, designing the team's strength and conditioning program. He has a bachelor's degree in exercise science and human performance from Youngstown State and interned in the strength and conditioning department at Bowling Green State.
Distor, Hawkins and Bari will serve in key roles for the Vikings to provide training programs and the right fuel for players to succeed on the field following a successful 2024 season in which they went 14-3 and made the playoffs in the NFC.