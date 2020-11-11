Vikings Announce They Won't Host Fans at Home For Remainder of 2020

The Vikings have four home games remaining in the 2020 season, and due to the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases in Minnesota, none of those games will take place in front of more than 250 fans. While the team has maintained hope throughout the year that it would be able to host additional fans later in the season, they ended that possibility with an official announcement on Wednesday.

"After much consideration and discussion with U.S. Bank Stadium partners, the State of Minnesota and the City of Minneapolis, we will no longer pursue hosting more than 250 fans for the remaining 2020 Vikings regular season home games. While we have worked hard to develop a safe and responsible plan to bring back a limited number of fans, our decisions have been based on medical guidance with public health as the top priority. We take seriously Minnesota’s rising COVID infection rates and increasing hospitalizations and believe closing the final four home games to fans is the right decision to help protect our community. Players, coaches and staff have missed the energy and passion Vikings fans bring on game day and appreciate the unwavering remote support as we enter the second half of the 2020 season. We look forward to welcoming fans back next season and recreating the special environment we all enjoy at U.S. Bank Stadium. To be in a position to do that, we strongly encourage everyone in Minnesota to take the necessary precautions to minimize the spread of this virus by wearing face coverings, practicing proper social distancing and limiting social gatherings.

At the past several home games, the Vikings have hosted up to 250 people, all of them family members or other guests of players and coaches. That will remain the limit on the attendance at the team's final four home games against the Cowboys (11/22), Panthers (11/29), Jaguars (12/6), and Bears (12/20).

Minnesota currently has over 190,000 active COVID cases, and the numbers are trending in the wrong direction, as they are across most of the country.

The Vikings hope to have fans back at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2021.

