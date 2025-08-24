Vikings announce wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday’s roster deadline
Minnesota waived or released 11 total players on Sunday.
The Vikings officially announced they've released veteran QB Brett Rypien and OLB Cam Gill on Sunday, along with waiving nine more players.
Full list of cuts
- QB Brett Rypien
- OLB Cam Gill
- CB Reddy Steward
- CB Keenan Garber
- RB Tre Stewart
- S Mishael Powell
- T Logan Brown
- OL Zach Bailey
- WR Silas Bolden
- WR Robert Lewis
- DL Travis Bell
The Vikings now sit at 79 active players ahead of Tuesday's cut deadline, when they need to get down to at 53-man roster.
