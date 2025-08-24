Inside The Vikings

Vikings announce wave of cuts ahead of Tuesday’s roster deadline

Minnesota waived or released 11 total players on Sunday.

Tony Liebert

Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (27) tackles Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Silas Bolden (83) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
Aug 9, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Houston Texans cornerback Myles Bryant (27) tackles Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Silas Bolden (83) during the fourth quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images / Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Vikings officially announced they've released veteran QB Brett Rypien and OLB Cam Gill on Sunday, along with waiving nine more players.

Full list of cuts

  • QB Brett Rypien
  • OLB Cam Gill
  • CB Reddy Steward
  • CB Keenan Garber
  • RB Tre Stewart
  • S Mishael Powell
  • T Logan Brown
  • OL Zach Bailey
  • WR Silas Bolden
  • WR Robert Lewis
  • DL Travis Bell

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Vikings On SI newsletter

The Vikings now sit at 79 active players ahead of Tuesday's cut deadline, when they need to get down to at 53-man roster.

Vikings news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/News