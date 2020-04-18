Vikings and Anthony Harris Reportedly Expected to Resume Contract Talks

The Vikings and star safety Anthony Harris are expected to resume discussions on a long-term contract, according to ESPN's Josina Anderson.

"Source: I'm told the Vikings and S Anthony Harris are expected to resume discussions on his status and a long-term deal," Anderson tweeted. "There were talks towards the end of March. I'm told a deal is in the 'realm' of what's necessary to finalize, but Harris knows other factors could still impact his future in Minnesota."

That last part is key. Just because Harris and the Vikings are set to re-engage in talks after a short break doesn't mean that a long-term deal is a sure thing. There are still several factors in play and a wide range of potential outcomes.

Let's get caught up on what has happened so far. After a breakout season in which he led the NFL with seven interceptions (including playoffs) and graded as Pro Football Focus's top safety, Harris was set to hit free agency at age 28. Based on the Vikings' financial situation and a notable comment from Mike Zimmer about the value of safeties, all of the evidence pointed to Minnesota letting Harris walk.

Then, in a shocking move, the Vikings used the $11.4 million franchise tag on Harris just minutes before the March 16 deadline. It was just the third time this century that the team had used the tag. However, the Vikings were reportedly still open to the possibility of trading Harris.

Despite trade talks with the Browns and Giants, nothing has materialized. And as Anderson mentioned in her tweet, both sides were actively discussing a long-term deal back in late March.

For now, Harris is set to play the 2020 season on the franchise tag and hit free agency next offseason. But his preference is to sign a long-term deal, and the Vikings could actually reduce his cap hit next season by loading most of the money into future years like they did with the Kirk Cousins contract extension and the Danielle Hunter restructure.

A trade is also still a real possibility. Maybe Kevin Stefanski and the Browns decide to make a bigger push for Harris. Maybe a deal comes together involving Harris and Trent Williams that sends the safety to play for his hometown team in DC.

There are still a lot of potential outcomes, but the possibility of Harris signing a long-term deal to stay in Minnesota is seeming to become more and more likely.

