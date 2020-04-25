InsideTheVikings
Vikings Select Baylor Defensive Tackle James Lynch With 130th Overall Pick of NFL Draft

Will Ragatz

The Vikings have selected Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch with the 130th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Lynch had a huge junior season in 2019, finishing with 13.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American.

Lynch's first step, power, and toughness are all traits that should translate to the next level. He's not an eye-popping athlete, although his 20-yard shuttle at the combine was very solid. But Lynch is a good football player who has some bend and understands how to get to the quarterback.

Here's the updated list of drafted players and remaining selections for the Vikings.

Thursday, April 23rd

  • Round 1, Pick 22 (via BUF): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU
  • Round 1, Pick 31 (via SF): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Friday, April 24th

  • Round 2, Pick 58: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State
  • Round 3, Pick 89: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Saturday, April 25th

  • Round 4, Pick 117 (via SF): DJ Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina
  • Round 4, Pick 130 (via NO): James Lynch, DT, Baylor
  • Round 4, Pick 132: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon
  • Round 5, Pick 155 (via BUF)
  • Round 5, Pick 169 (via NO)
  • Round 5, Pick 176 (via SF)
  • Round 6, Pick 201 (via BUF)
  • Round 6, Pick 205 (via NO)
  • Round 6, Pick 205
  • Round 7, Pick 219
  • Round 7, Pick 244 (via NO)
  • Round 7, Pick 249 (compensatory)
  • Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)

We'll be covering every single pick today, even if they make all 13 of them.

