Vikings Select Baylor Defensive Tackle James Lynch With 130th Overall Pick of NFL Draft

The Vikings have selected Baylor defensive tackle James Lynch with the 130th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Lynch had a huge junior season in 2019, finishing with 13.5 sacks, six tackles for loss, and three forced fumbles. He was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year and a first-team All-American.

Lynch's first step, power, and toughness are all traits that should translate to the next level. He's not an eye-popping athlete, although his 20-yard shuttle at the combine was very solid. But Lynch is a good football player who has some bend and understands how to get to the quarterback.

Here's the updated list of drafted players and remaining selections for the Vikings.

Thursday, April 23rd

Round 1, Pick 22 (via BUF): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Round 1, Pick 31 (via SF): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Friday, April 24th

Round 2, Pick 58: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Round 3, Pick 89: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Saturday, April 25th

Round 4, Pick 117 (via SF): DJ Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina

Round 4, Pick 130 (via NO): James Lynch, DT, Baylor

Round 4, Pick 132: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

Round 5, Pick 155 (via BUF)

Round 5, Pick 169 (via NO)

Round 5, Pick 176 (via SF)

Round 6, Pick 201 (via BUF)

Round 6, Pick 205 (via NO)

Round 6, Pick 205

Round 7, Pick 219

Round 7, Pick 244 (via NO)

Round 7, Pick 249 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)

We'll be covering every single pick today, even if they make all 13 of them.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.