Vikings-Bears Inactives: Andrew Booth Jr, Jalen Nailor, Khyiris Tonga Out for Minnesota

Booth will miss a fourth consecutive game with his lingering quad injury.
Vikings rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. was able to practice in a limited capacity this week, but he won't make his return to game action yet. Booth is inactive for the Vikings' Week 5 game against the Bears, marking the fourth straight game he's missed with the quad injury he picked up on his second special teams snap in the opener.

The second-round pick, in theory, should be on track to return next week in Miami, though it's also possible the Vikings will hold him out until after their bye week.

Newly-acquired nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, a former Bear, is also inactive. He was just signed this week and could work into the mix once he's more familiar with the Vikings' defense.

Rookie receiver Jalen Nailor, who was questionable with a hamstring injury, is also out. That's a loss for the Vikings' special teams.

Here's the full list of inactives for the Vikings:

  • CB Andrew Booth Jr.
  • WR Jalen Nailor
  • DT Khyiris Tonga
  • G Chris Reed
  • DL Esezi Otomewo
  • OLB Luiji Vilain
  • OT Vederian Lowe

Rookie RB Ty Chandler is active. Rookie TE Nick Muse and third-year WR Dan Chisena were elevated from the practice squad.

All of the Vikings' starters are healthy.

For the Bears, No. 1 cornerback Jaylon Johnson is inactive, as expected. But top running back David Montgomery, who missed last week, will play.

