SI.com
Inside The Vikings
HomeGame DayNewsSkol Section+
Search

Vikings-Bears Initial Injury Report: Dantzler Returns, No Elflein Yet

Will Ragatz

Vikings rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler returned to practice on Thursday less than two weeks after suffering a scary injury to his head/neck area in Green Bay. Dantzler was a limited participant at the team's first practice of the week, held one day later than usual because Minnesota plays on Monday night this week.

It was a very frightening situation at Lambeau Field two Sundays ago when Dantzler's head snapped back on a hit and he was taken off the field on a stretcher after laying still for several minutes. Luckily, that was likely just the team's medical staff being overly cautious. Mike Zimmer said that Dantzler actually had a chance to play last week, but he never returned to practice and was held out against the Lions while recovering from a concussion.

Dantzler being limited on Thursday is a good sign. He'll have two more practices to prove that he's good to go, and will need to pass the league's concussion protocol as well. If he's able to play against the Bears on Monday night, he would presumably step back into a starting role alongside fellow rookie Jeff Gladney and Kris Boyd.

The Vikings were without two key offensive players on Thursday: tight end Irv Smith Jr. and fullback C.J. Ham. Smith has played in every game this season but is now dealing with a groin injury. Ham was listed as having a shoulder injury, but his absence from practice is believed to be non-injury related. Of the two, I'd assume only Smith is in any danger of missing Monday's game. Tyler Conklin would see an expanded role if Smith can't go.

Pat Elflein was practicing on Thursday, per the pool report. He's been out since Week 1 with a hand injury. Based on the 21-day timetable that began when he was designated to return from injured reserve on October 26th, he needs to be activated from IR by this Sunday or his season will be over. Even if Elflein is activated, I'd imagine the Vikings will stick with Dakota Dozier and Ezra Cleveland at guard for at least one more week.

The Bears are dealing with more injuries than the Vikings are. They had ten players miss practice (although three of those were veteran rest days for Akiem Hicks, Danny Trevathan, and Jimmy Graham) and four more players practiced in a limited capacity. The most notable DNPs were David Montgomery (concussion) and Cole Kmet (groin). If Montgomery can't pass the concussion protocol in time to play, the Bears would turn to some combination of Ryan Nall and Cordarrelle Patterson at running back.

Key players like Allen Robinson and Roquan Smith were limited, but should be expected to play on MNF.

Here's the full injury report:

Screen Shot 2020-11-12 at 4.57.51 PM

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.

THANKS FOR READING INSIDE THE VIKINGS
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Is Eric Wilson's Strong Play Making Anthony Barr Expendable in 2021?

The Vikings' fourth-year linebacker is stepping up in a big way for the Minnesota Vikings in 2020.

Will Ragatz

Dalvin Cook Sweeps Awards For Second Straight Week

The Vikings' star running back took home the awards for NFC Offensive Player and FedEx Ground Player once again.

Will Ragatz

Minnesota Vikings Midseason Awards

Handing out the Vikings' midseason MVPs, rookie of the year, most improved player, and more.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Announce They Won't Host Fans at Home For Remainder of 2020

The Vikings will limit attendance at U.S. Bank Stadium to 250 people for the rest of the NFL season.

Will Ragatz

Dalvin Cook Staking Claim as NFL's Top RB, Emerging as Dark Horse MVP Candidate

Cook has been unstoppable over the past two weeks, putting up historic numbers for the Vikings.

Will Ragatz

NFL Power Rankings, Week 9: Vikings Keep Rising

The Vikings are making some moves in the national power ranks after two straight wins.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Place Long Snapper Austin Cutting on Reserve/COVID List, Activate LB Todd Davis

The Vikings activated one player from the COVID list but immediately added another.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Waive Ben Gedeon Due to Failed Physical, Place Holton Hill on IR

Vikings roster moves: Ben Gedeon waived, Holton Hill to injured reserve.

Will Ragatz

Jaguars Poach Kicker Chase McLaughlin Off Vikings' Practice Squad

The Vikings no longer have a backup kicker.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Open as 2.5-Point Favorites Against Bears in Week 10

The Vikings will take their two-game winning streak to Soldier Field for Monday Night Football.

Will Ragatz