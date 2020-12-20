Vikings-Bears Predictions, Picks: Who Wins in Week 15?

By the end of the day, the Vikings could either be back in the No. 7 spot in the NFC playoff picture or out of the hunt entirely. First, they need to find a way to beat the Bears in a December home game, which has proven difficult over the past couple seasons. If they're able to do that, the focus turns to the Cardinals and their late-afternoon matchup with the Eagles. But if the Vikings fall to the Bears, they'll be guaranteed to finish no better than 8-8 and will see their chances at reaching the postseason drop to essentially nothing.

Let's start with my prediction and then see what the national experts think.

Will's pick: Vikings 22, Bears 21

I can't honestly say I have any idea what to expect from this game. The Vikings have lost two straight December home games to the Bears, and I'm worried about their offensive line holding up in pass protection. Eric Kendricks being out is also worrisome, as Mitch Trubisky and David Montgomery have been playing fairly well of late. Oh, and will they even attempt any kicks with Dan Bailey? Still, I don't think the Vikings' playoff dreams are going to come to an end just yet. They'll hit some big plays to Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen and will force Trubisky into a couple mistakes. Vikings win another close, low-scoring game and sweep Chicago on the season.

Last week's pick: Buccaneers 26, Vikings 23. Season record: 6-7 (Just like the team itself!)

Gregg Rosenthal, NFL.com: Vikings 25, Bears 23

This is one of the toughest games to pick all year. Either Mitchell Trubisky is pulling his final okey-doke on the Bears faithful, lighting up some bad defenses before Lucy pulls the ball away from him. Or this Bears team, with the Jaguars up next week, is going to be in playoff contention into Week 17. With so many factors at play — I also worry about Minnesota's line against this Bears front — it's hard not to lean on the better coach and the better quarterback. Those remain in Minnesota.

Mike Florio, PFT: Bears 23, Vikings 20

It's an elimination game in Minnesota, even though the winner will eventually have a fork stuck in them, too.

Michael David Smith, PFT: Vikings 24, Bears 17

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky had a big game last week, but that was a last hurrah. He'll struggle in Minnesota as the Vikings cling to their playoff hopes.

Courtney Cronin, ESPN Vikings Reporter: Vikings 28, Bears 27

What to watch for: All eyes will be on Vikings kicker Dan Bailey after he missed three field goals and an extra point in a Week 14 loss to Tampa Bay. Coach Mike Zimmer was lukewarm on his commitment to Bailey this week, but given the COVID-19 protocols and Bailey's long history of being an excellent kicker, all signs point to Minnesota not making a change for the Bears game. But if Bailey misses a kick Sunday, I'm not so sure how much longer he'll be on the roster.

Jeff Dickerson, ESPN Bears Reporter: Bears 27, Vikings 26

Bold prediction: The Bears will win their third straight game in Minnesota for the first time since 1983-85. Chicago coach Matt Nagy has had the Vikings' number at U.S. Bank Stadium, where his team has won each of the past two seasons, including a dominant victory in the 2018 regular-season finale that kept Minnesota out of the playoffs. Nagy is 4-1 lifetime versus the Vikings, the lone loss occurring when these teams met at Soldier Field on Nov. 16.

Pete Prisco, CBS Sports: Bears 28, Vikings 24

This is essentially an elimination game, with the loser all but out of the playoffs. The Bears have played better on offense lately with Mitchell Trubisky, while the Vikings have struggled on defense. The Vikings will struggle to run it here with Dalvin Cook, which is why I think the Bears will come in and pull off the upset.

Mark Craig, Minneapolis Star Tribune: Vikings 22, Bears 21

Their 6-7 seasons have been yo-yoing in opposite directions all season. Right now, Da Bears are up and the Vikings are down. Chicago's kicker is way up and the Vikings' kicker is way down. But don't get too carried about with Chicago's 36-7 win over Houston. The Vikings' defense has more fight left in it than Houston's. And their offense will score enough points to get past Mitchell Trubisky in what basically is a playoff meeting

Sam Farmer, LA Times: Vikings 28, Bears 24

The Bears have scored 30 and 36 in consecutive weeks, so that makes this interesting. But you never know which Mitch Trubisky you’re going to get. That said, the Vikings are better all the way around.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Vikings 24, Bears 17

This serves as a pseudo Wild Card elimination game for both 6-7 teams behind the Cardinals. The Vikings won the first meeting in November in Chicago, 19-13. They will have better success running the ball with Dalvin Cook in the home rematch, and Justin Jefferson will continue to be a matchup nightmare in the downfield passing game. Mitchell Trubisky has provided a nice offensive spark for the Bears but here the zone scheming causes problems for him on the road.

