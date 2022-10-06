Skip to main content

Vikings-Bears Thursday Injury Report: Jaylon Johnson, David Montgomery

The Vikings had everyone present at practice, but five players were limited participants.

The Vikings are pretty healthy heading into this week's game against the Bears. They've had everyone on the active roster present at both of their practices so far this week, including a fully-padded session on Thursday.

Obviously, that doesn't include safety Lewis Cine, who suffered a season-ending leg injury in London. Cine had successful surgery and is believed to be on track to return at some point in 2023.

Five players were limited participants for the Vikings on Thursday: CBs Andrew Booth Jr. (quad) and Cameron Dantzler (hip), OLB Za'Darius Smith (knee), TE Ben Ellefson (groin), and WR Jalen Nailor (hamstring).

Booth appears to be on track to return to action after missing the last three games with the quad injury he picked up on his second special teams snap in the season opener. He'll presumably only play on special teams on Sunday, unless someone gets hurt.

That is, unless Dantzler's hip injury keeps him out. It seems unlikely, but he was downgraded from full participation on Wednesday to limited on Thursday, so that's something to keep an eye on when the final injury report comes out on Friday.

Smith only played 24 snaps against the Saints as he dealt with a knee issue. That number should go up against the Bears, but the Vikings might still proceed with caution with their star pass rusher and not play him 50 snaps.

The more interesting injury news has to do with the Bears. Running back David Montgomery, who was out in Week 4, returned to practice on Thursday as a limited participant. If he's able to play, it would give the Bears' dangerous rushing attack another weapon.

Jaylon Johnson, Chicago's No. 1 cornerback, has missed the past two games and it doesn't seem like he'll return this week. He picked up another DNP on Thursday. The Bears' top three corners without Johnson are 2020 fifth-rounder Kindle Vildor, second-round rookie Kyler Gordon, and undrafted rookie Jaylon Jones. All three have struggled this season, particularly Gordon, who leads the league in yards allowed, according to PFF.

Here's the full injury report:

Screen Shot 2022-10-06 at 5.03.23 PM

Thanks for reading.

