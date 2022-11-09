Vikings-Bills Injury Report: Cameron Dantzler, Dalvin Tomlinson Among DNPs

The Vikings will likely be without a couple defensive starters for Sunday's big game against the Bills.

Cornerback Cameron Dantzler didn't practice on Wednesday and was seen walking around the team's facility with a boot on his left foot. He's dealing with an ankle injury. Head coach Kevin O'Connell described Dantzler as week to week, saying it's a long shot he'll be able to play this weekend. It sounds like Dantzler could miss multiple games. Until he returns, rookie Akayleb Evans will step into a starting role on the outside.

Minnesota might also be without defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson for the second game in a row. He's rehabbing from a calf injury, but remains week to week as well.

"(Cam's) working really hard," O'Connell said on Wednesday. "I stopped in this morning and saw him in there bright and early getting treatment, same with Dalvin Tomlinson. Both those injuries and both those players, with where we’re at as a team and at what point in the season we’re at right now, I want to make sure they’re healthy before we ask them to come back in and contribute with as many snaps as we ask out of those guys."

Also not practicing for the Vikings on Wednesday was center Garrett Bradbury, who is dealing with an ankle injury of his own. He briefly left Sunday's game in Washington and was replaced by Austin Schlottmann, but Bradbury — who has had a resurgent season in a contract year — was able to return and finish out the game.

Wide receiver Adam Thielen was limited with an ankle injury.

The Bills have even more injury concerns than the Vikings. The big question is whether or not superstar QB Josh Allen will play through an elbow injury; he's considered day-to-day and his status for Sunday is up in the air, though it seems like there's a chance he'll miss at least one game with the Bills keeping an eye on their long-term goals.

The Bills were also without four defensive starters on Wednesday: LB Tremaine Edmunds, edge rushers Von Miller and Greg Rousseau, and S Jordan Poyer. LG Rodger Saffold had a veteran rest day. The Bills also had six players limited.

Here's the full injury report from Wednesday:

