Vikings Select Offensive Tackle Blake Brandel and Safety Josh Metellus in the Sixth Round

The Vikings have selected Oregon State offensive tackle Blake Brandel and Michigan safety Josh Metellus with their two picks in the sixth rounds of the 2020 draft.

The Vikings were scheduled to have three picks in the sixth: Nos. 201, 203, and 205 overall. They traded 201 to the Ravens for a 2021 fifth-rounder while swapping places in this year's seventh round.

With the 203rd overall pick, they took Brandel, a 6'7" tackle who started 42 consecutive games to close out his career with the Beavers. He's not highly athletic, but is a smart, fundamentally sound player who could compete for a backup role.

Two picks later, Rick Spielman finally addressed the Vikings' need for safety depth by adding Metellus. He's a strong, fairly athletic player who stands 5'11" and weighs 209 pounds. He was a productive player for the Wolverines over the past two seasons, recording five interceptions, ten pass breakups, and 7.5 tackles for loss during that span.

Metellus is a strong tackler with some coverage ability who could fill the role of Jayron Kearse, who left for the Lions in free agency. He'll start out by contributing on special teams but could see some defensive snaps quickly because of the team's lack of safeties. Metellus is currently the third safety behind Harrison Smith and Anthony Harris.

Here's the updated list of drafted players and remaining selections for the Vikings.

Thursday, April 23rd

Round 1, Pick 22 (via BUF): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Round 1, Pick 31 (via SF): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Friday, April 24th

Round 2, Pick 58: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Round 3, Pick 89: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Saturday, April 25th

Round 4, Pick 117 (via SF): DJ Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina

Round 4, Pick 130 (via NO): James Lynch, DT, Baylor

Round 4, Pick 132: Troy Dye, LB, Oregon

Round 5, Pick 169 (via NO): Harrison Hand, CB, Temple

Round 5, Pick 176 (via SF): KJ Osborn, WR, Miami

Round 6, Pick 203 (via NO): Blake Brandel, OT, Oregon State

Round 6, Pick 205: Josh Metellus, S, Michigan

Round 7, Pick 225 (via BAL)

Round 7, Pick 244 (via NO)

Round 7, Pick 249 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.