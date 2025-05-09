Vikings' Brian O'Neill devours 6,000 calories per day during NFL season
Brian O'Neill consumes about 6,000 calories per day during the NFL season.
That's a lot, but so it goes for a professional football player whose job is to stay big and strong while preventing mammoth athletes from smashing the Vikings quarterback on a weekly basis.
"I have to eat a lot," O'Neill said Friday, telling KFAN's Power Trip Morning Show that he consumes "just shy of 6,000" calories per day during the season to combat his high metabolism.
He said about 2,000 calories per day is probably protein shakes, and he does his best to avoid eating junk.
"I try to keep it as minimal as possible. My wife has a big sweet tooth, so she's always trying to remind me of 80-20. Keep it tight 80% of the time. But yeah, probably about 15-20%," O'Neill disclosed.
While 6,000 calories is a lot, it's not even double the caloric intake daily by the average American. It's true. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average American consumed 3,913 calories per day in 2023.
O'Neill's ideal cheat meal? A bacon cheeseburger from Five Guys. No onions, pickles or other toppings.
"If I'm having a burger that we're making at the house, I'll do it up. But if I'm going Five Guys, I just want it dirty," O'Neill admitted. "I just want to get greasy and I want a lot of fries."