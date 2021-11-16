Vikings CB Patrick Peterson Hints at Return From IR to Face Packers This Week

Peterson has missed the last three games while on injured reserve. Will he be back this Sunday?

This sure looks like a guy who expects to play this week, doesn't it?

That's the video Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson posted on Twitter on Tuesday. Peterson has spent the last month on injured reserve with a hamstring injury he suffered against the Panthers, missing the last three games.

Does that video guarantee that he returns from IR and plays this week? Definitely not. But it certainly seems like it could be a hint that he expects to make his return for Sunday's huge game against the Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. For what it's worth, Mike Zimmer said this week that he's hopeful they'll get Peterson and Anthony Barr back this week, in addition to getting Harrison Smith off the COVID list.

Because Peterson has a podcast called All Things Covered that he hosts with his friend and former NFL CB Bryant McFadden, we can go straight to the source for information about Peterson's chances of playing this week.

"I'm feeling good," the future Hall of Famer said. "I'm feeling great. Rehab has been going great, awesome, I've been doing everything that the team doctors have been telling me. Still got this week of preparation. Hopefully I get cleared to come out and practice Wednesday and go forward from there."

McFadden then asked where he's at in terms of running full speed.

"I haven't really kicked it into full gear just yet, but I did get it good enough to where I had no complaints," Peterson said. "Getting up to about 17, 18 miles per hour on land, which is good speed. Trying to figure out how the hamstring's going to hold up, but everything's been going great. Extremely pleased with where I'm at right now, so hopefully everything continues to go great with no setbacks throughout rehab, throughout this week, and we'll see what happens."

For context, Peterson said his top recorded running speed this year is around 21.6 miles per hour.

Peterson said there's been no discussions about him being on a snap count once he's back. "I'm the type of guy, once I'm out there, I'm out there. I expect, if I am fortunate enough to play Sunday, that I'm going to be out there [full-time]."

We'll just have to wait and see how the week goes, but it seems like there's a solid chance Peterson is back out there to face Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams, and the Packers this week. That would be huge for the Vikings' secondary.

If that's the case, the Vikings will have a decision to make about who gets the other starting spot on the outside between Bashaud Breeland and Cameron Dantzler. Breeland won the job in training camp and has clearly been ahead on the depth chart this season, but Dantzler has looked like the better of the two in recent weeks with Peterson out.

