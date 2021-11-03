Vikings Claim Defensive End Jonah Williams Off Waivers From Rams

The Vikings add another piece of depth at DE after losing Danielle Hunter for the season.

With the Vikings needing more depth at defensive end after losing Danielle Hunter to a season-ending injury, they've claimed Jonah Williams off waivers from the Rams.

No, not the Bengals offensive tackle of the same name who was the No. 11 overall pick a couple years ago. This Jonah Williams was the Big Sky defensive player of the year at Weber State in 2019 and was signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent. He spent his rookie season on the practice squad, but made the Rams' 53-man roster after a strong training camp and preseason this year.

Williams, 26, played 97 snaps as a rotational DE for LA this year, recording four pressures and five tackles. He was waived on Tuesday.

At 6'5", 275 pounds, Williams is a bit of a hybrid defensive lineman who can line up on the edge or the interior. He's got enough strength and mobility to be slightly intriguing.

Williams gives the Vikings another depth option behind Everson Griffen and D.J. Wonnum, joining Kenny Willekes and Patrick Jones II in that category. He'll compete to earn rotational snaps on the defensive line and could also play on special teams.

The Vikings had two open spots on their 53-man roster after placing Ben Ellefson and Hunter on IR. Now they're down to one, which will presumably be used to sign either Willekes or Luke Stocker from the practice squad to the active roster.

