Vikings claim former Louisville OL off waivers, place Matt Nelson on IR
Minnesota made a pair of roster moves on Monday.
In this story:
Veteran offensive lineman Matt Nelson was officially placed on injured reserve (IR) on Monday, and the Vikings claimed former Louisville offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez in a corresponding move.
Gonzalez was an undrafted rookie in 2025 after a long career with the Cardinals. He started 32 games at the collegiate level before landing with the Falcons. He played left guard in college, but Atlanta was trying him at center.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Vikings On SI newsletter
Gonzalez will now compete for a roster spot this preseason, as Minnesota looks to recoup its offensive line depth without Nelson.
Vikings news, rumors and analysis
Published