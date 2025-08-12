Inside The Vikings

Vikings claim former Louisville OL off waivers, place Matt Nelson on IR

Minnesota made a pair of roster moves on Monday.

Tony Liebert

Oct 28, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Jawhar Jordan (25) celebrates with offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez (68) after making a first down against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Duke 23-0. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
Oct 28, 2023; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals running back Jawhar Jordan (25) celebrates with offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez (68) after making a first down against the Duke Blue Devils during the second half at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Louisville defeated Duke 23-0. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images / Jamie Rhodes-Imagn Images
In this story:

Veteran offensive lineman Matt Nelson was officially placed on injured reserve (IR) on Monday, and the Vikings claimed former Louisville offensive lineman Michael Gonzalez in a corresponding move.

Gonzalez was an undrafted rookie in 2025 after a long career with the Cardinals. He started 32 games at the collegiate level before landing with the Falcons. He played left guard in college, but Atlanta was trying him at center.

Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Vikings On SI newsletter

Gonzalez will now compete for a roster spot this preseason, as Minnesota looks to recoup its offensive line depth without Nelson.

Vikings news, rumors and analysis

feed

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Tony Liebert is particularly known for his coverage of the University of Minnesota Golden Gophers, though he also contributes to coverage of the Minnesota Vikings, Timberwolves and Twins. His writing style is noted for providing in-depth analysis and insights, making him a go-to source for fans looking for comprehensive coverage of Minnesota sports.

Home/News