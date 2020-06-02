InsideTheVikings
Vikings Coach Mike Zimmer Releases Statement on Death of George Floyd

Will Ragatz

Many Vikings players have spoken out on social media over the last week regarding the killing of George Floyd by Minneapolis police and the ensuing protests in the city. Now head coach Mike Zimmer has also come forward with a statement.

“I want to express my deepest condolences to the family and friends of George Floyd as well as the entire community for his senseless death,” Zimmer said. “Peaceful protests can help bring change, and we definitely need change, so we can all live in harmony. Everyone needs to respect each other’s ideas and work together to strengthen, not weaken, our community. I believe our football team is an example of how people from all different backgrounds and experiences can come together for a common goal.”

Vikings players to comment on the incident include Kirk Cousins, Adam Thielen, Kyle Rudolph, Anthony Harris, Bisi Johnson, Jalyn Holmes, Josh Metellus, and many more. A running tally of their social media posts can be found here, which includes the team's official statement.

Some of the strongest words came from Vikings linebackers Eric Kendricks and Anthony Barr on Tuesday. The two players called out the NFL for a statement that didn't communicate what direct steps it would be taking to enact change, and pledged to work with the Vikings organization to make a difference.

On Saturday, former NFL executive Joe Lockhart called for the Vikings to make a major commitment to the cause by signing Colin Kaepernick.

