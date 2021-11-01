Vikings' Offense Anemic Again in Disastrous 20-16 Loss to Cooper Rush, Cowboys

The Vikings just suffered the type of loss that raises serious questions about the direction of the franchise.

They were coming off a bye week, facing a backup quarterback, and playing at their home stadium in a hyped-up primetime matchup. Across four quarters of conservative, often unwatchable, mistake-riddled football, they fell flat on their face, losing 20-16 to the Cooper Rush-led Cowboys because of yet another horrific offensive performance.

As has been the case seemingly every week with this Vikings team, they squandered opportunity after opportunity to pull away, instead letting the Cowboys hang around. Leading 16-13 late in the fourth quarter, the Vikings were in a good position to at least get the ball back with the score tied. Dallas was facing a 3rd and 16 from the Vikings' 25 with just over a minute left.

Then Mike Zimmer accidentally called two timeouts in a row. And when the referees mistakenly granted the second one, they were forced, by rule, to call a delay of game on the Vikings. That not only cost the Vikings an extra timeout, it moved the ball up five yards. On the next play, Ezekiel Elliott broke through two Vikings defenders to pick up the first down on a dump-off pass.

The Vikings then called their third timeout before Rush hit Amari Cooper for the game-winning touchdown. With no timeouts and the Cowboys playing prevent defense, Kirk Cousins didn't have a realistic shot to lead the Vikings downfield after that.

The Vikings needed this one. They came in at 3-3, with tough matchups against the Ravens, Chargers, and Packers next up on the schedule. After getting a break when star Dallas QB Dak Prescott was ruled out before the game, they just had to take care of business against a guy making his first NFL start. We're talking about a Vikings team that is clearly in win-now mode in Year 8 of the Mike Zimmer era and Year 4 of the Kirk Cousins era. If they couldn't beat Cooper Rush, what would that say about the viability of their current leadership structure?

Well, we've arrived at that point. Those questions need to be asked. When you lose a game like that, nothing can be off the table, including major changes at the top.

This was simply an embarrassing performance from the Vikings, who didn't look anything like a team that has a chance to make noise in the second half of this season.

The defense wasn't great, getting burned for a 73-yard touchdown pass early in the third quarter and giving up the game-winning score in the final minute. Rush led the Cowboys to 419 yards of offense and a 50 percent conversion rate on third down, throwing for 325 yards in his first NFL start.

But the defense wasn't the issue. They gave up just 3 points to the Cowboys in the first half and forced two turnovers, with safety Xavier Woods recording an interception and a forced fumble in his first game against his former team.

The blame for this loss falls squarely on the shoulders of Kirk Cousins, Klint Kubiak, Zimmer, and the entire Vikings offense.

After marching downfield in just over three minutes for a touchdown on the game's opening possession, the Vikings fell apart. That very trend — thriving on a script to start the game and then looking lost after that — has reared its head all season. In their 11 possessions following that opening TD, the Vikings managed just 203 yards of offense and three measly field goals.

The primary culprit for that? The Vikings were just 1 for 13 converting third downs in this game.

Here's the drive chart:

Play-calling was once again an issue. Somehow, fullback C.J. Ham finished this game with more catches (3) than superstar receiver Justin Jefferson (2). The Vikings were too conservative, relying on runs, screens, and passes short of the sticks. After a while, the Cowboys started sniffing out the Vikings' play-action rollout game and limiting the effectiveness of those plays.

This was also an awful game for Cousins, who did nothing to rewrite the narrative of his struggles in primetime. The Vikings' veteran QB finished 23 of 35 for 184 yards and one touchdown, but the stats don't tell the entire story. After a solid start, Cousins seemed to wilt under pressure and check the ball down far more than he needed to. His offensive line didn't play well, but this wasn't like the Browns game where Cousins was under constant, immediate pressure on every play. He simply didn't deliver.

I'm not sure where the Vikings go from here. They're headed to Baltimore next week to take on a 5-1 Ravens team coming off a bye, and their schedule doesn't let up after that. Technically, they're just 0.5 games behind the Panthers for the No. 7 seed in the NFC, but what we saw tonight didn't look anything like a playoff team.

The same issues have popped up again and again this season. The offense isn't good enough, they let teams hang around when they shouldn't, and the defense isn't a top unit that can make up for the offense's struggles.

It all adds up to a big mess with no clear fix.

And when that's the case, it might be time to strip it down, make major changes, and go in a completely different direction.

Thanks for reading. Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis all season long. Also, follow me on Twitter and feel free to ask me any questions on there.