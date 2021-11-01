Vikings DE Danielle Hunter Suffered Torn Pectoral Muscle, Ending His 2021 Season

The hits keep coming.

One day after the Vikings lost a catastrophe of a game to the Cowboys, they've lost star defensive end Danielle Hunter for the season as well. Hunter left Sunday night's game in the second quarter and was quickly ruled out for the rest of the contest. The fear was a torn pectoral muscle — the same injury that ended Anthony Barr's 2020 season early on — and Hunter had an MRI on Monday to confirm that diagnosis.

Per ESPN's Courtney Cronin, Hunter is expected to miss the remainder of the season, meaning the torn pec has indeed been confirmed.

This is just awful news for everyone involved. You have to feel horrible for Hunter, who missed all of last season with a herniated disc in his neck. That was the first major injury of his career, knocking out a year of the former third-round pick's prime. He battled to get back to his pre-injury form and was off to a great start this season with six sacks in six games, only to suffer another season-ending blow. Now Hunter will miss the final 10 games of this season and begin another rehab process with an uncertain future.

This offseason, the Vikings and Hunter agreed to a restructured contract that gave him a big signing bonus up front and an $18 million roster bonus that kicks in on the fifth day of the 2022 league year. That essentially delayed the Vikings' decision on whether or not to give Hunter a lucrative long-term extension to the spring, allowing them to see how his 2021 season played out.

Now everything is up in the air. Hunter looked like himself this season, but entering the 2022 season, he will have missed 26 of the past 33 games with two different upper-body injuries. The Vikings will either sign him to a big contract, keep him on his current deal and spread the roster bonus out, trade him, or cut him. Hunter has two more years on this contract, with two void years added after that during the restructure.

This is also a brutal break for the Vikings, who lose their best pass rusher and one of the best overall players on their roster, regardless of position. The timing of them trading Stephen Weatherly to the Broncos for basically nothing is unfortunate. Weatherly wanted a fresh start somewhere he'd have a chance to play more, but the Vikings obviously wouldn't have made the move if they knew Hunter was going to get hurt. They're now down to Everson Griffen, D.J. Wonnum, Kenny Willekes, and rookie Patrick Jones II at defensive end. Jones has yet to play in his rookie season and is currently dealing with a knee injury.

Hunter, 27, previously became the youngest player in NFL history to reach 50 career sacks. The LSU product posted back-to-back 14.5-sack seasons in 2018 and 2019, making the Pro Bowl in both of those years.

The Vikings are 3-4 and have a tough stretch of games coming up against the Ravens, Chargers, and Packers.

