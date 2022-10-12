Skip to main content

Vikings-Dolphins Injury Report: Andrew Booth Jr, Tyreek Hill Practice in Full

The Vikings are much healthier than the Dolphins heading into their Week 6 matchup.
The Vikings are, by far, the healthier team in their upcoming Week 6 matchup with the Dolphins.

Everyone on Minnesota's active roster was present at Wednesday's practice. That includes rookie cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., who has missed the last four games with a quad injury. Booth said after Sunday's game against the Bears that he plans to play in Miami.

"As we progressed throughout the week last week, he was looking better and better," head coach Kevin O'Connell said. "Now it’s just a matter of getting him back into all the full-speed movements, reactionary movements that come with playing that position."

Three players were limited for the Vikings. Akayleb Evans, their other rookie corner, is in the concussion protocol. Alexander Mattison (shoulder) and Za'Darius Smith (knee) were also limited, but it doesn't seem like either is in danger of missing Sunday's game.

"Evans, he’s in the protocol, but he’s been cleared to — at least non-contact — practice today, so we’ll see how he does and then really, really look at that closely, as far as he’s feeling," O'Connell said. "And make sure everybody — doctors, Tyler (Williams) and their staff sign off (on) him being able to possibly go this week. He wants to give it a go, he feels good, but ultimately now we go through the process of that."

It's another story for the Dolphins. Head coach Mike McDaniel already announced that rookie third-stringer Skylar Thompson will start at quarterback this week, with both Tua Tagovailoa and Teddy Bridgewater in the concussion protocol.

Bridgewater, LT Terron Armstead, OLB Melvin Ingram, RB Raheem Mostert, and TE Durham Smythe missed Wednesday's practice for the Dolphins. Tagovailoa and CB Xavien Howard were among eight players who were limited. Miami's other top corner, Byron Jones, remains on the PUP list.

The good news for the Dolphins is both of their star receivers, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, were full participants on Wednesday.

Still, there are a lot of players whose statuses are worth monitoring as the week progresses. Here's the full injury report for both teams:

Screen Shot 2022-10-12 at 4.31.54 PM

