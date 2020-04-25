Vikings Take South Carolina Edge Rusher DJ Wonnum 117th Overall in 2020 NFL Draft

The Vikings have kicked off what could be a historic Day 3 of the 2020 NFL Draft by taking South Carolina defensive end DJ Wonnum with the 117th overall pick in the fourth round.

Wonnum fits the mold of the raw, athletic pass rusher that the Vikings like to target in the middle rounds. He ran a 4.73 40 at the combine with excellent broad and vertical jump numbers. Wonnum had a career-high six sacks as a sophomore, but missed some time over the past two years with injuries and only posted 6.5 sacks in 15 games.

In 2020, he projects as the replacement for Stephen Weatherly. Wonnum could play some outside linebacker if the Vikings use any 3-4 fronts with Dom Capers on the staff.

This is the next project for Vikings defensive line coach and co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson to work with. Patterson helped turn 2015 third-round pick Danielle Hunter into a superstar. The Vikings will hope that Wonnum – who is currently lacking in ideal play strength and bend around the edge – can become next great pass rusher from the middle rounds. Before Hunter, Everson Griffen and Brian Robison were both fourth-round picks.

Here's the updated list of drafted players and remaining selections for the Vikings.

Thursday, April 23rd

Round 1, Pick 22 (via BUF): Justin Jefferson, WR, LSU

Round 1, Pick 31 (via SF): Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU

Friday, April 24th

Round 2, Pick 58: Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State

Round 3, Pick 89: Cameron Dantzler, CB, Mississippi State

Saturday, April 25th

Round 4, Pick 117 (via SF): DJ Wonnum, EDGE, South Carolina

Round 4, Pick 130 (via NO)

Round 4, Pick 132

Round 5, Pick 155 (via BUF)

Round 5, Pick 169 (via NO)

Round 5, Pick 176 (via SF)

Round 6, Pick 201 (via BUF)

Round 6, Pick 205 (via NO)

Round 6, Pick 205

Round 7, Pick 219

Round 7, Pick 244 (via NO)

Round 7, Pick 249 (compensatory)

Round 7, Pick 253 (compensatory)

