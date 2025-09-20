Vikings elevate Cam Akers, guard to active roster ahead of Bengals clash
The Minnesota Vikings have elevated running back Cam Akers to the active roster ahead of Sunday's clash with the Cincinnati Bengals.
Akers was elevated from the practice squad along with guard Henry Byrd as the depleted Vikings prepare to welcome the Bengals to U.S. Bank Stadium.
Akers is about to start his third stint in Minnesota, having signed as a free agent in the wake of last week's loss to the Atlanta Falcons.
The Vikings previously acquired him via trade in both 2023 and 2024, with head coach Kevin O'Connell a keen admirer of the running back, who was at the Los Angeles Rams during O'Connell's time there.
He will provide extra running back depth following the injury to lead back Aaron Jones, Sr., who was placed on the IR earlier this week, while depth back Zavier Scott did not practice on Thursday or Friday due to an ankle injury.
Jordan Mason, an off-season trade acquisition from the San Francisco 49ers, is expected to lead the line for the Vikings on Sunday.
Mason has impressed in his first two games for Minnesota, rushing for 98 yards on 24 attempts – averaging 4.1 yards per attempt – against the Chicago Bears and Atlanta Falcons.