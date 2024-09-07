Vikings elevate Myles Gaskin, Bobby McCain ahead of Week 1 matchup with Giants
Gaskin will be active as the Vikings head to New York to open the season.
The Vikings are less than 24 hours away from kicking off their 2024-25 season against the Giants, and announced Saturday they are elevating running back Myles Gaskin and safety Bobby McCain for Sunday's contest from the practice squad.
With Aaron Jones and Ty Chandler as the top two options, Gaskin will be Minnesota's third option at running back. McCain will act as their fifth safety to open the season.
Gaskin has never recorded a regular season carry in his Vikings career, while McCain was acquired this offseason as a free agent. Both practice squad players will likely act as emergency reserves in case of an injury.
It's also been mentioned as a possibility that Gaskin be used as a kick returner.
