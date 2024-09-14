Vikings elevate Myles Gaskin, Jonah Williams ahead of showdown with 49ers
The Vikings activated running back Myles Gaskin and defensive lineman Jonah Williams from the practice squad on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s showdown with the San Francisco 49ers.
It’s the second straight week Gaskin has been elevated; he played on special teams but didn’t return a kickoff as the New York Giants were 3 for 3 on touchbacks. Gaskin even saw a few snaps on offense and had one carry that went for a loss of three yards. In his six-year career, Gaskin has 362 rushing attempts for 1,352 yards and seven touchdowns.
Williams, however, was not activated last week and could be making his Vikings debut on Sunday. Williams, who signed with the Vikings as a free agent this offseason, played 41 games with the Los Angeles Rams over the last three seasons and has 77 career tackles and 2.5 sacks.
The Vikings also announced that Timberwolves point guard Mike Conley will sound the Gjallarhorn prior to the game.