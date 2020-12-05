Vikings Elevate Two Players, Rule Out Alexander Mattison Against Jaguars

Brandon Dillon and Eddie Yarbrough are up from the practice squad for this game.

Vikings backup running back Alexander Mattison will miss Sunday's game against the Jaguars with an illness, the team announced on Saturday. The illness is not related to COVID-19, as he would've been added to the COVID reserve list if that were the case.

Update: Mattison underwent successful surgery for appendicitis, according to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Without Mattison, the Vikings will turn to Mike Boone and Ameer Abdullah as their backup running backs this week. Boone will likely be first in line for snaps behind Dalvin Cook, while Abdullah could see some sporadic work on passing downs.

The Vikings mentioned this week wanting to keep Cook fresh because he's been beaten up recently, so we could see plenty of Boone against Jacksonville, particularly if the Vikings get out to a big lead. The Jaguars' one previous trip to U.S. Bank Stadium came in the 2018 preseason. During that game, a rookie Boone carried the ball 13 times for 91 yards and a touchdown.

Minnesota also elevated tight end Brandon Dillon and defensive end Eddie Yarbrough from the practice squad for this game. They were needed because Irv Smith Jr. and D.J. Wonnum are out due to injury. Dillon should see a handful of snaps for the third time in the past four weeks, while Yarbrough will be the fourth DE in the rotation behind Ifeadi Odenigbo, Jalyn Holmes, and Hercules Mata'afa.

The Vikings will be hoping to get Mattison, Smith, and Wonnum back for next week's game in Tampa Bay.

Make sure to bookmark this site and check back daily for the latest Vikings news and analysis. Also, click the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon – you may have to click ‘News’ first), leave comments below, and follow me on Twitter.