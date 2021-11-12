Vikings Final Injury Report vs. Chargers: Anthony Barr Out, Kenny Willekes on COVID List

The Vikings will be without two more defensive players this week, which is not ideal.

The Vikings played against the Ravens without four key defensive pieces in Harrison Smith, Danielle Hunter, Patrick Peterson, and Michael Pierce. All four remain out for this week's game against the Chargers (Hunter's season is over), and you can add two more defensive players to the list in Anthony Barr and Kenny Willekes, both of whom made huge plays last week in Baltimore.

Barr, who played all 98 defensive snaps and had a huge interception in overtime, has been ruled out with a knee injury. This is something he's going to be dealing with all season, and it must've been too sore after the last game for him to practice at all this week. Pierce has also been ruled out, although that was never in doubt.

Unfortunately, Willekes became the sixth Vikings player to go on the Reserve/COVID list in the last eight days. He missed Thursday's practice with an illness, suggesting this was a possibility. It's a bummer because the young defensive end played so well in his second NFL game.

To replace Willekes, the Vikings signed free agent Eddie Yarbrough, who was with them on the active roster or practice squad for all of last season. It'll be Everson Griffen, D.J. Wonnum, rookie Patrick Jones II, and Yarbrough at DE for Minnesota this Sunday in LA.

Garrett Bradbury will not be coming off the COVID list in time to play against the Chargers, Mike Zimmer said. Mason Cole will get another start at center. We already knew Smith wasn't coming off the list until next week at the earliest. The Vikings could still be adding more players to the list this weekend as they continue to test close contacts.

Cornerback Bashaud Breeland is listed as questionable. The Vikings really need him to be able to play against the Chargers because their depth at corner is rough.

