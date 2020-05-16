Vikings Finalize Dates and Times for 2020 Preseason Schedule

The dates and start times for all of the Vikings' 2020 preseason games have been finalized. Previously, we only knew the exact date and time for one of the four games.

Preseason Week 1: vs. Texans

Date: Friday, August 14

Friday, August 14 Kickoff time: 7 p.m. central

7 p.m. central Location: U.S. Bank Stadium

The Vikings will open their preseason slate with some Friday Night Lights action in Minneapolis. We don't know if fans will be allowed in the building three months from now due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, but it seems like a safe bet that this game will at least happen in an empty stadium.

Week 1 of the preseason is basically an extension of practice, with starters getting a couple series and then taking a seat for the backups. Roster spots aren't won or lost in this game, but it's a chance for players to turn heads and earn more playing time the following week.

Preseason Week 2: at Bengals

Date: Friday, August 21

Friday, August 21 Kickoff time: 6 p.m. central

6 p.m. central Location: Paul Brown Stadium

This will be just the second trip back to Cincinnati for Mike Zimmer since he was hired by the Vikings, the first being a preseason game in 2016. Zimmer was the defensive coordinator for the Bengals from 2008 to 2013.

The starters typically play at least a quarter in Week 2 of the preseason, which means the Vikings will see several series of Joe Burrow, who the Bengals just selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Burrow and Vikings first-round receiver Justin Jefferson will get to see each other again. After the first quarter and maybe a series or two in the second, the competition for backup roles and roster spots once again becomes the focus.

Preseason Week 3: at Browns

Date: Sunday, August 30

Sunday, August 30 Kickoff time: 3 p.m. central

3 p.m. central Location: FirstEnergy Stadium

This was the only date and time we already knew of, as it was announced when the regular season schedule was released. The Vikings will get a close look at Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., and a Browns team that has a lot of pressure and expectations entering 2020.

This will be the game that most closely resembles a regular season game. Teams prep for the third preseason game like it actually counts, and the starters will play into the third quarter.

Preseason Week 4: vs. Seahawks

Date: Thursday, September 3

Thursday, September 3 Kickoff time: 7 p.m. central

7 p.m. central Location: U.S. Bank Stadium

It wouldn't be a Vikings preseason without a game against the Seahawks, would it? This will be the fourth straight preseason with these two teams playing each other. The Vikings will have a short turnaround before another night game at home.

The last preseason game is all about competing for the final roster spots. Starters likely won't play at all, as it will be all about the guys who are fighting for a job on the 53-man roster or practice squad.

