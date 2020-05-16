InsideTheVikings
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Vikings Finalize Dates and Times for 2020 Preseason Schedule

Will Ragatz

The dates and start times for all of the Vikings' 2020 preseason games have been finalized. Previously, we only knew the exact date and time for one of the four games.

Preseason Week 1: vs. Texans

  • Date: Friday, August 14
  • Kickoff time: 7 p.m. central
  • Location: U.S. Bank Stadium

The Vikings will open their preseason slate with some Friday Night Lights action in Minneapolis. We don't know if fans will be allowed in the building three months from now due to the ongoing coronavirus situation, but it seems like a safe bet that this game will at least happen in an empty stadium.

Week 1 of the preseason is basically an extension of practice, with starters getting a couple series and then taking a seat for the backups. Roster spots aren't won or lost in this game, but it's a chance for players to turn heads and earn more playing time the following week.

Preseason Week 2: at Bengals

  • Date: Friday, August 21
  • Kickoff time: 6 p.m. central
  • Location: Paul Brown Stadium

This will be just the second trip back to Cincinnati for Mike Zimmer since he was hired by the Vikings, the first being a preseason game in 2016. Zimmer was the defensive coordinator for the Bengals from 2008 to 2013.

The starters typically play at least a quarter in Week 2 of the preseason, which means the Vikings will see several series of Joe Burrow, who the Bengals just selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Burrow and Vikings first-round receiver Justin Jefferson will get to see each other again. After the first quarter and maybe a series or two in the second, the competition for backup roles and roster spots once again becomes the focus.

Preseason Week 3: at Browns

  • Date: Sunday, August 30
  • Kickoff time: 3 p.m. central
  • Location: FirstEnergy Stadium

This was the only date and time we already knew of, as it was announced when the regular season schedule was released. The Vikings will get a close look at Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr., and a Browns team that has a lot of pressure and expectations entering 2020.

This will be the game that most closely resembles a regular season game. Teams prep for the third preseason game like it actually counts, and the starters will play into the third quarter.

Preseason Week 4: vs. Seahawks

  • Date: Thursday, September 3
  • Kickoff time: 7 p.m. central
  • Location: U.S. Bank Stadium

It wouldn't be a Vikings preseason without a game against the Seahawks, would it? This will be the fourth straight preseason with these two teams playing each other. The Vikings will have a short turnaround before another night game at home.

The last preseason game is all about competing for the final roster spots. Starters likely won't play at all, as it will be all about the guys who are fighting for a job on the 53-man roster or practice squad.

Join the conversation at InsideTheVikings by clicking the follow button in the upper right-hand corner of this page (mobile users, tap the bell icon), and follow @WillRagatz on Twitter.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Aaron Rodgers' Unhappiness is Good News For The Vikings

Aaron Rodgers has acknowledged the possibility of finishing his career elsewhere. That should make Vikings fans happy.

Will Ragatz

Vikings LB Eric Kendricks Selling Paintings for COVID-19 Relief Funds

This is a cool move from Kendricks, who is using his off-the-field talents to benefit a great cause.

Will Ragatz

Mike Zimmer's Quarantine Setup: Hunting, Fishing, and Talking Defense With His Son

The Vikings head coach has one of his co-defensive coordinators living with him at the Zimmer Ridge Ranch in Kentucky.

Will Ragatz

Jeff Gladney Named One of the Rookies Facing the Most Pressure in 2020

The Vikings may have to count on their first-round cornerback to contribute right away.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Defensive Ends Preview: Is Ifeadi Odenigbo Ready for a Three-Down Role?

Odenigbo is in line to take over Everson Griffen's starting job across from superstar Danielle Hunter.

Will Ragatz

Harrison Smith Ranks No. 22 on PFF's Top 101 Players of the 2010s

The Vikings' star safety cracks the top 25 of Pro Football Focus's all-decade ranking.

Will Ragatz

Vikings Win the NFC North in NFL.com's Simulations of 2020 Season

The average of 100,000 simulations by Cynthia Frelund has the Vikings winning the NFC North this season.

Will Ragatz

Adrian Peterson Ranks No. 35 on PFF's Top 101 Players of the 2010s

The former MVP running back is the first Vikings player to appear on PFF's list of the best players of the decade.

Will Ragatz

The Top 10 Defensive Rookies The Vikings Will Face in 2020

The Vikings' offense will have to account for these first-year players throughout the 2020 regular season.

Will Ragatz

More Notes on Vikings Schedule: Rest Differential, Travel Miles

Thanks to Brian Burke of ESPN, we have a few logistical notes on the Vikings' 2020 schedule.

Will Ragatz